San Pedro Lions Host a Successful Easter Bunny Brunch

The San Pedro Lions Club hosted its Annual Easter Bunny Brunch on Saturday, April 12th. This fun fundraising event occurred at the Lions Den, where families enjoyed a morning full of Easter-themed activities and a delicious pancake breakfast.

For a $10 admission fee from 9AM to noon, families arrived at the Lions Den to enjoy pancakes served with sausage links and a cup of orange juice. As always, attendees had the opportunity to customize their pancakes with a variety of toppings from the topping table, including syrup, shredded cheese, marshmallows, and even chocolate syrup. With island chef and proud Lion member, Jennie Staines, at the grill, the fluffy pancakes provided a delightful breakfast for both parents and children.

Participating children also had the opportunity to participate in several fun activities, including face painting and coloring a birdhouse or tote bag. However, one of the most delightful moments of the event was Mr. Easter Bunny’s surprise visit. The excited children’s faces lit up as they eagerly took photos and gave hugs to the beloved Easter Bunny.

The San Pedro Lions Club would like to thank everyone who supported the event, especially those who sponsored or volunteered to make the Easter Bunny Brunch a success.

Events like this, along with our Friday Night Bingo, are essential for fundraising and help the Lions Club raise the necessary funds to fulfill its mission. The San Pedro Lions assist by volunteering for various community projects, including environmental care, community beautification, school feeding programs, and support for seniors and individuals with disabilities. They are also among the first responders during emergency or disaster situations, such as assisting fire victims or those in need of urgent medical treatment.

Those interested in learning more about the work of the Lions or becoming a member can contact them at [email protected].