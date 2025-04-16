Give A Gift hosts first Easter egg hunt and movie night

On Sunday, April 13th, the “Give A Gift” initiative, in collaboration with San Pedro Town Councilor Dianeli Aranda, hosted its first Easter Egg Hunt and Movie Night at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas Field). This event, designed for children aged three to ten, began at 5PM and successfully brought families together for a day filled with fun, excitement, and entertainment.

The event featured children playing football, two bouncy houses, and a trampoline. The highlight of the evening was the Easter Egg Hunt, where children eagerly searched the field for hidden eggs filled with prizes. Each egg contained surprises ranging from small toys to treats, creating a joyful and engaging experience for the young participants.

As the sun set, the event transitioned into an outdoor Movie Night, featuring “Mufasa: The Lion King,” which provided attendees with a relaxing and enjoyable experience. Families gathered under the stars to enjoy a family-friendly film together. This combination of activities made the day special, blending active play with a cozy cinematic experience. The kids were served popcorn, chips and dip, and refreshments.

Saca Chispas Field was the ideal venue, offering ample space for the egg hunt and a comfortable setting for the movie screening.

This event fostered a sense of community spirit. It celebrated the beginning of the Easter holiday, encouraging children to enjoy outdoor activities and social interaction in a safe and festive environment. The sponsors for the event included The Cart Shop, The Phoenix, Juvenie’s Sports Bar, Caliente, Chuck and Robbie’s, LC Distributors, RE/MAX, Nellie’s Baby Nest, Heydi Graniel, Elias Alfaro, Blanca Pech, Adan and Ruby Kay, and Ed Freeman. Ashley and Musicman Ty, a couple who recently relocated to San Pedro from the U.S., also assisted with the event.

Give A Gift was co-founded by students Katherine Sansorez and Ernesto Lopez in December 2023. It started as a small toy drive that has since expanded significantly. Lopez expressed his gratitude for the support received and shared his excitement about partnering with Councilor Aranda for this community event.

In September 2025, “Give A Gift” will sponsor ten children in need by providing them with primary school supplies. Please contact #626-4887 or #604-5989 for more information or ways to contribute.