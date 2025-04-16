San Pedro High School awarded second place at Band Fest 2025 competition

The San Pedro High School (SPHS) returned to the island as sub-champions of the Belize Band Fest 2025, held on Saturday, April 12th, in Independence Village, southern Belize. The island’s marching band performed stunningly while defending their championship title. However, at the end of the event, the judges declared Independence High School (IHS) the top marching band of this year’s competition.

Ten school marching bands from across the country participated in this highly anticipated annual event. Among them was the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School (SPRCPS), which impressed onlookers with a spectacular performance, though they did not place in the competition. This was a change from last year, when SPRCPS secured third place and SPHS was crowned champions.

The annual event began shortly after 9AM with a parade through the main streets of Independence. The San Pedro bands made a grand entrance into the village, delighting everyone along the parade route. All the bands proceeded to the Michael Ashcroft Stadium, where a show and day-long competition took place.

Throughout the day, different bands advanced to the championship positions. Just after 6PM, the winners in various categories were announced. Trizane Mehia from IHS was recognized as the Best Choreographer, while Andron Noralez from the Belize Police Uprising received the award for Best Field Director.

Subsequently, the top three bands were revealed. The Belize Police Uprising Drum Corps secured third place, followed by the SPHS Marching Band in second place. IHS was declared the winner of this year’s band fest.

Critique of the Band Fest Results

Some attendees have criticized the band fest’s results. Several parents and supporters expressed their concerns on social media regarding the judges’ decisions, highlighting the significant effort put forth by many of the bands. Some spectators and viewers of the live feed believed that the judging was unfair, particularly for the younger competitors. Additionally, there were complaints about the funds required to participate relative to the cash prizes awarded to the winners. Many called for better prizes and additional incentives from the organizers.

Both organizing committees for SPHS and SPRCPS take pride in their performances. The island’s bands received praise for their dedication, having practiced for long hours in the weeks leading up to the band fest. Many islanders and supporters from the mainland noted how hard the island marching bands worked and how they captivated band fest fans with their unique performances.

In a social media post, SPRCS Principal Roxani Kay stated, “Our San Pedro R.C. School students—our Mighty Jaguars—entered Bandfest with heart, courage, and an undying passion. They never backed down. For weeks, they practiced relentlessly. Not once did they give up. They stood tall among the rest, not as underdogs but fierce competitors. They brought their energy, their discipline, and their love for music and performance to that field. And when they performed, they ROARED! They moved the crowd. They inspired pride. They delivered. But despite their outstanding performance, they were denied the recognition they rightfully earned.”

While the results did not bring the expected recognition, SPHS secured the sub-championship. Similarly, SPHS representatives posted, “We would like to take this time to congratulate the San Pedro High School Marching Band for their spectacular performance. Their talent, discipline, and passion were on full display, and they represented our school with pride and excellence. The countless hours of practice, the teamwork, and the commitment they’ve shown throughout was nothing short of inspiring. Each member brought their best to the field, and it showed in every step and every beat. SPHS always shines no matter what. Although the final results may not have reflected all their hard work, we want to make it clear that we are incredibly proud of them. Success isn’t just measured in trophies, but in the heart and effort that goes into every performance and by that measure, they are CHAMPIONS.”

Both island bands are now considering their participation in the Belize Band Fest 2026. In the meantime, they expressed their gratitude to their sponsors, parents, supporters, and everyone who encouraged and assisted them in this year’s band fest.

The annual band fest is held under the patronage of former Governor General Sir Colville Young, who is regarded as the founder of this competition that celebrates band music and discipline.