Authorities release Regulations for Good Friday

As the Easter weekend approaches, Belize is upholding strict regulations on the sale and consumption of alcohol. Recent updates to the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act have introduced important amendments.

Beginning on Good Friday, April 18th, from 12AM to 11:59PM, most liquor license holders will observe a ‘dry’ day to highlight the religious significance of the day. During this time, public sales and consumption of alcohol are prohibited, and certain liquor license holders must remain completely closed.

Guests staying at hotels are permitted to consume alcohol only within the private premises of the accommodation; public drinking is not allowed. Restaurant license holders may open and sell liquor, but only to guests who are ordering a full meal.

Establishments that violate these regulations may face criminal charges, and no liquor may be displayed for sale during the closure periods.

Holders of Public’s General, Publican’s Special, Malt, and Cider Liquor Licenses must remain closed on Good Friday, continuing the tradition of a dry day for these categories. Shop, Convenience, and Beer License holders may remain open, but no alcoholic beverages should be displayed to the public, and sales of such beverages are prohibited.

The regulations emphasize responsible alcohol service and prohibit drunkenness, drug use, violent behavior, and sales to minors. It is also considered an offense to send minors to purchase alcohol. Police will conduct inspections to ensure compliance, including checking for proper license displays and security presence, particularly in supermarkets.

These measures are outlined in Section 27 of the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act and Regulation 5 of the accompanying regulations, reflecting tradition and public safety priorities during Easter.

All residents and visitors are encouraged to prioritize safety. It is important to note that driving under the influence will not be tolerated throughout the Easter weekend. The San Pedro Police Formation will be actively working to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors. Additionally, the San Pedro Traffic Department will conduct traffic checkpoints throughout the weekend to prevent driving violations.

For emergencies, contact: San Pedro Police Department at 206-2022, San Pedro Fire Department at 206-2372, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic at 226-2536.