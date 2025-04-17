Thursday, April 17, 2025
Community and Society

Authorities release Regulations for Good Friday

Share

As the Easter weekend approaches, Belize is upholding strict regulations on the sale and consumption of alcohol. Recent updates to the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act have introduced important amendments.
Beginning on Good Friday, April 18th, from 12AM to 11:59PM, most liquor license holders will observe a ‘dry’ day to highlight the religious significance of the day. During this time, public sales and consumption of alcohol are prohibited, and certain liquor license holders must remain completely closed.
Guests staying at hotels are permitted to consume alcohol only within the private premises of the accommodation; public drinking is not allowed. Restaurant license holders may open and sell liquor, but only to guests who are ordering a full meal.
Establishments that violate these regulations may face criminal charges, and no liquor may be displayed for sale during the closure periods.
Holders of Public’s General, Publican’s Special, Malt, and Cider Liquor Licenses must remain closed on Good Friday, continuing the tradition of a dry day for these categories. Shop, Convenience, and Beer License holders may remain open, but no alcoholic beverages should be displayed to the public, and sales of such beverages are prohibited.
The regulations emphasize responsible alcohol service and prohibit drunkenness, drug use, violent behavior, and sales to minors. It is also considered an offense to send minors to purchase alcohol. Police will conduct inspections to ensure compliance, including checking for proper license displays and security presence, particularly in supermarkets.
These measures are outlined in Section 27 of the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act and Regulation 5 of the accompanying regulations, reflecting tradition and public safety priorities during Easter.
All residents and visitors are encouraged to prioritize safety. It is important to note that driving under the influence will not be tolerated throughout the Easter weekend. The San Pedro Police Formation will be actively working to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors. Additionally, the San Pedro Traffic Department will conduct traffic checkpoints throughout the weekend to prevent driving violations.
For emergencies, contact: San Pedro Police Department at 206-2022, San Pedro Fire Department at 206-2372, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic at 226-2536.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun