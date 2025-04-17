Tropic Air and the Government of Belize issue separate statements regarding plane hijacking incident

San Pedro, Belize, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, PRESS RELEASE – Earlier today, a Tropic Air flight faced a serious and unprecedented in-flight emergency. In the face of incomprehensible pressure, our pilot acted with extraordinary courage and calm, guiding the aircraft to a safe landing. His actions were nothing short of heroic.

A number of passengers sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical care. Our hearts are with them, and we are offering all available support.

Safety is and remains our top priority. Our pilots undergo rigorous training to respond effectively and efficiently to any situation, and today we pause to recognize the bravery, skill, and leadership that brought our aircraft home safely.

We extend our sincere appreciation to the Prime Minister, the Department of Civil Aviation, law enforcement, and medical teams for their immediate outreach and continued support throughout the situation.

Belize is a strong and heroic community in the face of emergencies. Today we are especially proud of our Captain, our Company, and our Country.

Maximillian Greif

CEO

Tropic Air Belize

PRESS RELEASE, Belmopan, April 17, 2025. Today, Thursday, April 17, 2025, Tropic Air flight 9N711, a Cessna 208EX Grand Caravan carrying 15 passengers and one pilot, departed from Ranchito Airport in Corozal at approximately 8:00 AM en route to John Greif II Airport in San Pedro Town.

During the course of the flight, an unexpected and deeply troubling incident occurred, during which one passenger physically assaulted the pilot and forcibly sought to take control of the aircraft. The aircraft remained airborne for approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes before making a safe landing at Philip Goldson International Airport.

The pilot and two passengers sustained injuries during the ordeal and are currently receiving medical attention. They are expected to recover fully. Upon landing, the assailant sustained a fatal shot.

Belizean security forces responded swiftly and professionally. A formal investigation has been launched and is actively underway. The Department of Civil Aviation is working closely with the U.S. Embassy and other relevant authorities to ensure a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is an extraordinary and rare circumstance. While our domestic airspace is typically very secure — with over 120,000 flights operated safely each year — we acknowledge the seriousness of this incident and the concerns it raises.

We commend the pilot for his exceptional professionalism and composure in the face of a highly stressful situation. His actions undoubtedly safeguarded the lives of all on board. All passengers demonstrated remarkable bravery, and their efforts contributed to the positive outcome.

The Department of Civil Aviation has long maintained rigorous safety standards and risk management protocols. Although prior assessments indicated a low risk of unlawful interference within domestic operations, we recognize that no system is infallible. It is important to note that discussions to enhance airport security at domestic terminals were already in progress before this incident, including negotiations with specialized security service providers.

We understand the distress this incident may have caused and extend our heartfelt reassurance to the traveling public — both Belizeans and our international visitors — that safety remains our highest priority.

While there is currently no indication that this event is linked to any broader threat, we are taking decisive action. As a precaution and in the interest of public safety, enhanced security measures will be implemented across all domestic airports, effective immediately. These measures are designed to minimize disruption while strengthening protections for passengers, crew, and aircraft.

The Government of Belize is fully committed to maintaining a secure aviation environment and will continue working closely with both national and international partners to align our practices with the highest global safety standards.