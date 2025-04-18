Friday, April 18, 2025
BEL requests electricity rate increase

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) has officially requested an increase in electricity rates by filing a proposal with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on April 4, 2025. The proposal suggests raising the average price by three cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), changing it from $0.40 to a minimum of $0.43 per kWh. If approved, this increase would take effect on January 1, 2026, and remain in place until June 30, 2028.
According to BEL’s press release and filings, the rate adjustment is due to the rapidly growing demand for electricity, inflationary pressures on operating and maintenance costs, and the need for investments in grid modernization. These improvements are necessary to connect new utility-scale renewable energy generation and battery energy storage solutions.
BEL has submitted a detailed filing to the PUC, which includes extensive documentation and data supporting its application. In a letter to PUC Chairman Dean Molina, Leon Westby, the Manager of Strategy & Business Development at BEL, explained that the requested increase is necessary to address the rising costs of energy imports. The proposal also aims to recover past energy supply costs incurred by the company to meet electricity demand, surpassing customer revenues.
Additionally, BEL is advocating for the full implementation of the PUC-approved Demand Charge Rate. This would involve incorporating demand charges and time-of-use pricing to ensure cost recovery and promote fair pricing mechanisms for participants in distributed generation and other customers. A representative from BEL mentioned that the company plans to hold a media workshop to explain the reasons behind the proposed rate increase and to address any other concerns. Once the seminar details are confirmed, they will be communicated to the public.
The PUC is currently reviewing BEL’s proposal and the supporting documentation. BEL is ready to provide any further information or clarification needed to help facilitate an informed decision.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

