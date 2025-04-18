BEL requests electricity rate increase

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) has officially requested an increase in electricity rates by filing a proposal with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on April 4, 2025. The proposal suggests raising the average price by three cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), changing it from $0.40 to a minimum of $0.43 per kWh. If approved, this increase would take effect on January 1, 2026, and remain in place until June 30, 2028.

According to BEL’s press release and filings, the rate adjustment is due to the rapidly growing demand for electricity, inflationary pressures on operating and maintenance costs, and the need for investments in grid modernization. These improvements are necessary to connect new utility-scale renewable energy generation and battery energy storage solutions.

BEL has submitted a detailed filing to the PUC, which includes extensive documentation and data supporting its application. In a letter to PUC Chairman Dean Molina, Leon Westby, the Manager of Strategy & Business Development at BEL, explained that the requested increase is necessary to address the rising costs of energy imports. The proposal also aims to recover past energy supply costs incurred by the company to meet electricity demand, surpassing customer revenues.

Additionally, BEL is advocating for the full implementation of the PUC-approved Demand Charge Rate. This would involve incorporating demand charges and time-of-use pricing to ensure cost recovery and promote fair pricing mechanisms for participants in distributed generation and other customers. A representative from BEL mentioned that the company plans to hold a media workshop to explain the reasons behind the proposed rate increase and to address any other concerns. Once the seminar details are confirmed, they will be communicated to the public.

The PUC is currently reviewing BEL’s proposal and the supporting documentation. BEL is ready to provide any further information or clarification needed to help facilitate an informed decision.