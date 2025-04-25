New security protocols at local municipal airstrips after airplane hijacking

In response to the alarming hijacking of a domestic flight that occurred on Thursday, April 17th, new security protocols have been implemented at all municipal airstrips. These measures ensure that every passenger is screened before boarding domestic flights. As part of the new regulations, at least one police officer will be stationed at each municipal airport.

In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, passengers boarding flights from the island are now being checked by police before entering the aircraft. The updated procedures at both Tropic Air and Maya Island Air terminals require complete screening, with a police officer using a handheld metal detector. Passengers can no longer bring personal items onto the plane unless they have been thoroughly inspected before boarding. Some passengers expressed to The Sun that although these measures may lengthen their travel time, they consider them essential to prevent another incident.

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams stated that the security for boarding a domestic flight should be equivalent to that of an international flight. “We are accustomed to the relaxed security at the commercial aerodromes in Belize. We have the tendency to reach the airstrip five minutes before the flight takes off, enjoying the fact that we are not searched and just go straight on board the flight. That has been occurring for quite some time, certainly the time has arrived for us to revisit that and put more stringent measures in place now in terms of how we operate at the different aerodromes,” he said. Williams emphasized that Belize should implement the same principles that govern international flights. ComPol stated that passengers traveling with licensed firearms should check them in and have them safeguarded by the airline in the cargo hold of the plane. He noted that no passenger will be permitted to carry their firearm on board during the flight.

A press release from the Belize Airport Authority, issued on the day of the hijacking, indicated that these security measures were already being developed and were set to be phased in over the coming weeks. However, apart from this official communication, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, led by Prime Minister Honorable Dr. John Briceno, has not provided any further updates on how to effectively address this incident, which has significantly impacted the Belizean aviation industry.