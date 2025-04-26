New street across from the San Pedro Belize Express to alleviate traffic

On April 19th, the San Pedro Town Council officially announced opening a new street across from the recently inaugurated San Pedro Belize Express water taxi facility. This new street aims to improve access and traffic flow in the area. The council shared this news on their official Facebook page, highlighting their ongoing efforts to upgrade local infrastructure and respond to community requests for better connectivity.

Residents have expressed positive feedback about the new street, noting that it has alleviated congestion around the busy water taxi terminal and made commuting more convenient. Many have appreciated the council’s commitment to enhancing the town’s road network. However, one resident, who wished to remain anonymous, stated, “It’s a good idea to open the new street, but ever since opening, half of the street has been littered with garbage. Something needs to be done because it smells.”

Taxi drivers have welcomed the new street development, stating that it has facilitated smoother routes for picking up and dropping off passengers near the water taxi dock. They emphasized that the improved access reduces delays and enhances service efficiency, which is essential for locals and tourists who rely on water taxi transportation. One taxi driver shared his thoughts: “I am glad that the town council is working on the new street; it makes it easier for us to navigate, especially when it gets busy.”

SPTC is actively upgrading streets and infrastructure projects, focusing on expanding paved roads and improving traffic management throughout the town. The new street near the water taxi facility is a part of their ongoing plan to enhance mobility and support San Pedro’s growth as a key transportation hub.