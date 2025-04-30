Caye Caulker Lions Branch Club officially installed

Caye Caulker, San Pedro’s sister island, now has a Lions Club. The Caye Caulker Lions Branch Club was officially inaugurated on Saturday, April 26th, at the San Pedro Lions Den. This special occasion included the confirmation of 16 new members from Caye Caulker and the installation of the board of directors.

The event was celebrated with enthusiasm as the Lions family continues to grow in Belize. The San Pedro Lions Club sees this development as part of their commitment to a global initiative called Mission 1.5, which aims to increase membership to a minimum of 1.5 million Lions members worldwide by July 1, 2027. This campaign not only addresses the growing needs of communities around the world, but the dedicated members also look forward to serving over a billion people annually.

Belize City Lions Club members also attended the formalities. The ceremony began at 11:30AM. Lion Eiden Salazar Jr. and San Pedro’s Lion Marina Kay welcomed everyone to the special event and praised their efforts in installing the Caye Caulker club members. Following her remarks, Kay was joined by San Pedro Lions Club President Nesher Acosta, Zone Chair Lion Nigel Belisle, and Area Leader of 3A Latin America and the Caribbean, Lion Dr. Sol Yam.

Zone Chair Belisle began calling the names of the new members of the Caye Caulker Lions. Those present at the ceremony were officially installed and received certificates and pins. Following that, the board of directors was installed. Alida Blease was selected as Treasurer, while Rochelle Rivero was appointed Secretary. Marina Alamina, who was absent, was chosen as Vice President, and Veronica Young was introduced as the President of the Caye Caulker Lions Branch Club.

The other members of the Caye Caulker Lions group included Alejandro Carrasco, Susana Ack, Kenisha Veliz, Porfilio Guzman, Marilyn Alarcon, Rosel Joseph, Euphemia Reyes, Andrea Reynolds, Carlos Chan, Rubiceli Chan, Rhonda Cook, and Tassandra Watters.

President Acosta congratulated the new Lions members, emphasizing the value they bring to the community. “It is not just about joining, but dignity, respect, and your recognition that you are part of a larger community,” he said. “By lifting others, we help ourselves, creating a pathway of kindness that can transform our beautiful islands.”

Dr. Yam, the Area Leader of 3A Latin America and the Caribbean, encouraged the Lions to continue working diligently for their causes and communities. She praised the San Pedro Lions Club for its efforts to expand its membership. Lion Kay received recognition for collaborating with the community of Caye Caulker to establish La Isla Cariñosa’s Lions Club Branch.

On this special occasion, Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez attended and shared some words with the Lions family. He expressed pride in the Lions Club and affirmed his ongoing support for their initiatives aimed at better serving the community. He congratulated the branch in Caye Caulker and offered his assistance to the members as they continued to plan projects for their communities.

Closing the formalities, San Pedro Lion Rosalyn Tzib expressed her gratitude to everyone present at the event and extended best wishes to the Caye Caulker branch. She encouraged the branch to grow its membership to achieve club status. Tzib also thanked all those who have contributed to their ongoing community outreach programs and emphasized that the Lions will continue to serve their community.

After her speech, refreshments were served, and both the San Pedro and Caye Caulker Lion members mingled for the remainder of the event.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates Caye Caulker Lions Branch Club and looks forward to the work they will carry out in their community.

For information on how to join the Caye Caulker Club, please contact the San Pedro Lions Club through their Facebook page @San Pedro Lions Club, Belize.