Empow.Her and SHINE celebrate women during successful gala

On Thursday, May 1st, the Hidden Treasure Restaurant hosted an unforgettable evening dedicated to inspiring, connecting, and empowering women. Under the theme “Empowering Her to Bloom,” the gala raised funds and featured a remarkable lineup of female guest speakers who have made significant contributions to the island community and continue to inspire others to pursue their dreams. The event was organized by local non-profit organizations Empow.Her (Empowering Her), Est/Her (Establishing Her for More), which supports abused or at-risk women, and SHINE (Shaping Healthy Identities through Nurturing and Empowerment).

The well-attended celebration featured a program led by Manuel Ancona and Michelle Nuñez, Miss San Pedro 2014-2015. During the event, Nuñez was honored for creating SHINE during her time as a beauty ambassador. Miss San Pedro 2023-2024, Mariel Calderon, and Manuel Flores were also recognized for establishing Empow.Her.

During the event, Calderon announced several upcoming projects for the organization. She expressed her gratitude to everyone for their ongoing support and unveiled the third annual modeling program, which will take place from June 23rd to July 5th. This program collaborates with Vale Cervera Model Training in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico.



Calderon also highlighted that through Empow.Her, there will be an intensive training program specifically designed for girls who aspire to enter the pageant world. “This program runs alongside the modeling initiative and will culminate in a graduation ceremony on July 6th,” she stated. Additionally, Calderon discussed another project that will focus on essential skills such as public speaking, stress management, self-defense, and financial literacy. “This initiative will equip girls with vital life skills,” Calderon remarked.

Another beauty ambassador at the event was Miss San Pedro 2018-2019, Chelsea Muñoz, who shared encouraging remarks with the attendees and praised the efforts of SHINE and Empow.Her. “As women, we often face challenges that can make our dreams feel out of reach, but tonight, we are here to challenge that narrative,” Muñoz told the crowd. She highlighted the potential of women by citing examples of them becoming leaders, professionals, and successful entrepreneurs.

Before the guest speakers took the microphone, young women who’ve benefited from SHINE and Empow.Her, shared their testimonials. They expressed that their experiences with these organizations helped them gain confidence and achieve their goals.

Guest speakers of the evening

As the gala continued and guests enjoyed a three-course meal, Lieutenant Commander Alma Pinelo of the Belize Coast Guard (BCG) shared her inspiring story. Pinelo explained that after completing military training abroad, she was the only female in the ranks after joining the BCG as a young officer. This experience was both strange and challenging for her. “You need to mature, step out of your comfort zone, and overcome challenges,” she stated. Pinelo encouraged young girls and women to never give up and to work hard for their beliefs.

Next, Coach Ada Cordova spoke about her passion for football. Cordova recently made history by becoming the first female head coach in the Premier League of Belize (PLB). She led the San Pedro Pirates FC to the tournament finals, securing the sub-championship. “Whatever your dream is, you have to work for it and swim against the currents,” Cordova emphasized. She added that the island’s premier football team has asked her to lead them again in the upcoming Opening Season of the PLB.

Hope Panton, Oceana’s Humanity and Environmental Conservation Advocate and a contestant for Miss Universe Belize, then addressed the audience. She emphasized believing in oneself and working diligently towards a specific purpose or goal. Panton also highlighted the need to raise awareness about protecting the oceans and the country’s fragile ecosystems.

The event featured performances by Chelsy Castro, Richard Pitts, and DJ Debbie. It also included raffles and the distribution of tokens to a group of inspiring women.

This special occasion highlighted the importance of uplifting one another, creating spaces for women to grow, and ensuring no one is alone in pursuing their dreams. The community can support these organizations through collaborations, sponsorships, volunteering, donations, and by spreading awareness.