Fourth Annual Kentucky Derby benefit for Saga Humane Society breaks fundraising record

The world-renowned horse race, the Kentucky Derby, was the theme for the fourth annual benefit for Saga Humane Society on Saturday, May 3rd. Hosted by Kristen Newton, owner of Someplace South CafeBar, where the anticipated event was held, the occasion was manned by numerous Saga volunteers and featured a diverse selection of silent auction items, raffle prizes, and entertaining competitions.

The day’s highlights included countless raffle drawings, the Fancy Hat competition, and the Human Dressage (a form of horse riding performed in exhibitions and competitions) competition, which amused the enthusiastic crowd. In the Fancy Hat contest, the judges were challenged with tough decisions based on the Best Head to Toe, Best Racing Theme, Most Creative, and Most Fascinating categories. After much deliberation, the winners included Brenda, Beth, Kerry, and Simona. The lovely contestants all received fabulous gift certificates from generous local businesses.

The Human Dressage competition was equally entertaining. The six contestants were judged on Choreography/Performance, Costume/Overall Creativity, and Audience Appeal. From dramatic performances to classic rock songs like “Eye of the Tiger” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” to Under the Sea and Stomp & Clap themes. However, the “Race Horse – Saga”, manned by “jockey” Patrick Chavez, stole the crowd with a race to the finish line. Contestants Christina, Dixie, Dedra, Simona, and Theresa were awarded prizes, with the top prize going to Patrick.

Funds were also raised through silent auction bids and raffle tickets to win the basket of your choice, with prizes donated by businesses nationwide and even from the United States. Organizer Kristen Newton could not be happier with the event’s success. “Each year, I make it a goal to exceed the amount we raised the previous year. Last year, we raised $47k, and I am astonished to share that this year, we’ve collected more than $62K to benefit Saga. The support is overwhelming and so appreciated,” she exclaimed. “None of this would be possible without the amazing work of the Saga volunteers and the extraordinary generosity of so many businesses and individuals locally and nationally.”

Organizers would like to thank all those who made the fundraiser a resounding success, ABN Golf Cart Rental, Akasha Restaurant, Alaia, Aqua Vista Suites, Aruna Resorts & Villas, Belize Chocolate Factory, Belizean Melody-Paint & Splash, Black Orchid, Black Pearl, Blue Water Grill, Brahma Blue, Brooklyn Bothers Bagels, Caliente, Caramba, Caribbean Villas, Carlo & Ernie’s Runway Bar, Casey’s, Castaway Belize, Caye Supplies, Caye to the Heart, Chuck & Robbie’s, Coco’s Loco, Coconut Blue, Coconut Carts, Cellie’s Casitas, Dave & Julie Kendall, Debs, Drink & Drive, El Fogon, Elite Adventures, Exquisite Eats, Foot Care Spa, Fort George – Belize City, Frenchy’s, Fresh Express, Gypsy, Happy Island Beach Bar & Grill, Healing Hands Mobile Spa, Heather Beck, Heather Braha, Hibisca by Habenero – Caye Caulker, Hotel Del Rio, Island Dream Tours, Island Jungle, Island Wonder, Jana & Matt, JC’s Salon (fka Leslie’s Salon), Jo-Ann & Terry Monroe, Jody Leslie-Reel Hustler, Judy Allen, Jyoto, Kristen Newton, Kristian Guerrero/Carpe Diem Charters, Las Terrazas, Lindsay Venn & Jeff Schroeder, Lisa & Ryan Sechelski, Lotus by Habenero – Caye Caulker, Mahogahy Bay Resort & Beach Club, Malfunction Junction, Mambo Chill, Mangata Villas, Mary Shaw & Pete Selent, Mary Huber, Moon Bar, Mystic River Resort, Namaste Café + Yoga Studio-Caye Caulker, Nancy Kimme & Patty Allen, Nancy Kimme & Patty Allen, NautiCrab, Oceanic Expeditions Belize, Ocean Essence Spa, Palapa Bar & Grill, Pampered Paws, Paradice Cream, Paradice Cream, Party Girl Boat Tours, Patz Deli, Playa De Sala, Polished by Capri, Ramon’s, Recino’s, Rum Dog, Rustic Diner, Sammy’s, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi, Sand & Sky Resort, Sandbar, Sarah Wyte & Kevin – Belize Seaside Casitas, Sarah Wyte & Kevin-Belize Seaside Casitas, Saul’s Cigar & Coffee House, Seaduced by Belize, Seaduced by Belize, Searious Adventures, Secret Beach Bar & Grill, Secret Beach Boat Shuttle, Shaggy’s North Bound Bar & Grill, Sharkheads Bar, Someplace South, Stax, Stella’s Sunset, Terrie Apperson, The Beach Bar at Caribbean Villas, The Hut Barge Bar & Grill, The LunchBox, The Pelican Sunset – Caye Caulker, The Truck Stop, Trusted Island Hardware, Up North, Victoria House, Victoria House, Wayo’s, Wet & Wild Secret Beach, Wine de Vine, Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures and Zen Belize.

The Saga Humane Society posted a message of gratitude on its Facebook page, stating, “All we can say is wow. Wow!!! A massive thank you, thank you, THANK YOU to Kristen Newton of Someplace South CafeBar for hosting our Kentucky Derby fundraiser and raising $ 62,381 BZ for Saga. Thank you so much to all who donated and came to our fundraiser, all the local businesses who donated prizes, and our volunteers. It is simply amazing to see the community and Saga supporters come together and raise funds for the animals. We will be starting our “Raise the Roof” project to fix the kennel roofs soon! Stay tuned for updates!”

Established in 1999, Saga Humane Society has proactively cared for the island’s dog and cat population. The non-profit organization operates with donations and volunteers, aiming to prevent cruelty and replace it with kindness towards all animals. To learn more about Saga Humane Society or to donate, please visit their website at www.sagahumanesociety.com.