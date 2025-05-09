Ciaran O’Mordha takes the helm at ACES Wildlife Rescue

Ciaran O’Mordha has assumed the role of executive director at ACES Wildlife Rescue in San Pedro Town. He brings a lifelong passion for wildlife and a diverse background in conservation to the island’s only multi-species rescue and rehabilitation facility.

O’Mordha’s fascination with animals began at an early age. “I was one of those kids who would run around the garden at my family’s house, collecting every kind of creepy crawly I could find,” he recalls. Growing up in Ireland, where native reptiles are scarce, his curiosity led him to study biology and gain hands-on experience worldwide, from wildlife sanctuaries in Namibia to crocodile research in India. “That’s where I realized I wanted to work with crocodilians,” O’Mordha explains.

A pivotal internship with the ACES team, the late Chris Summers, and Christina Manzi brought O’Mordha to Belize. “The internship opened my eyes to seeing people like Chris and Christina, working with animals that excited me, and understanding the importance of their work,” O’Mordha shares. Inspired by this mentorship, O’Mordha designed a comprehensive American crocodile population survey for the island, utilizing boats, carts, and drones to address critical questions about the species’ future.

The sudden loss of Chris Summers, ACES’s beloved leader, left the organization at a crossroads. “It was a massive blow to everyone,” O’Mordha says. After months of reflection, O’Mordha accepted the board’s invitation to lead the organization, motivated by a deep connection to ACES’s mission. “I realized I couldn’t let it fall away or not continue. It was something I was profoundly passionate about.”

Under O’Mordha’s leadership, ACES will continue its crocodile conservation efforts and rescue a wide variety of wildlife, including iguanas, raccoons, and birds. “With this diversity of animals, our staff needed to expand their knowledge to provide effective care. Although we had expertise in crocodile care, we needed to learn more about the various species found on the island,” O’Mordha explains. Collaboration with local and international partners has been essential. “No one is alone in this field. Wildlife rehabilitation is a very open, friendly, and inclusive area where everyone is learning from one another.”

With demand for rescues at an all-time high, O’Mordha’s priority is to expand ACES’s capacity and support its dedicated volunteers. A recent grant from the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which works for the protection of wild and domestic animals in France and internationally, will increase the clinic’s size and allow for additional animal housing. “One way the community can help us is by volunteering their time and effort,” O’Mordha says. “Whatever you enjoy doing, I love working with people to see how we can best align their skills and passions with our mission and goals here at ACES.”

As ACES enters a new chapter, O’Mordha’s vision is clear: “Our goal is to provide the best care possible for the animals in our care. Everyone is very open to helping one another and sharing advice when encountering new situations with species we haven’t worked with before.” Anyone interested in volunteering can contact ACES at 501-623-7920 or email [email protected].