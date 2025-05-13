San Pedro Celebrates Moms in Style: Bretha Graniel awarded Mother of the Year

On Saturday, May 10th, the San Pedro Town Council organized a spectacular Mother’s Day Extravaganza at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas Field). The event transformed the venue into a lively hub filled with love, laughter, and entertainment, running from 6PM until 3 AM. The community came together to celebrate and honor the amazing mothers. A highlight of the evening was the award for Mother of the Year, which was presented to Bertha Graniel.

The event was hosted by the charismatic Gerry Badillo, who set the tone with a warm welcome and heartfelt tribute. “Tonight, we stand in awe of you, for every tear you have shed in silence, every battle you fought with grace, every joy you have celebrated. Tonight is for you, may you feel cherished, honored, and deeply loved. We are honored, and the San Pedro Town Council and I welcome you to the annual Mother’s Day Extravaganza.”

The evening’s entertainment kicked off with a spirited karaoke competition, where five talented moms took the stage to sing their hearts out. Cheers and applause echoed as each performance showcased passion and personality. In the end, Glenda Sanchez claimed the winning title.



Adding energy and flair to the night, the San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRC) Elite Dancers wowed the crowd with dynamic routines dedicated to the mothers in attendance. Throughout the event, attendees were treated to games, raffles, and special giveaways, all designed to make the mothers feel pampered and appreciated.

A highlight of the night came with the announcement of San Pedro’s Mother of the Year 2025—Bertha Graniel. Amid cheers and a few joyful tears, Graniel was escorted to the stage, where she was honored with flowers, prizes, and heartfelt applause for her enduring love and dedication.

Due to persistent rainfall during the event, the evening’s program was regrettably cut short. As a result, scheduled performances by comedian La Bruja Ouchi Couchi and the Techno Band could not proceed as planned. Deputy Mayor Ernesto Bardalez stated that the San Pedro Town Council intends to reschedule both acts, potentially aligning the performances with upcoming celebrations such as Father’s Day. “We are actively planning to bring back the comedian and the band, possibly for Father’s Day, to create a family-oriented event. We recognize the importance of making it up to the mothers,” Bardalez noted.

The Mother’s Day Extravaganza 2025 was more than just an event—it was a tribute to the women who are the heart of San Pedro. The San Pedro Town Council expressed deep gratitude to all mothers for their resilience, love, and vital role in shaping the community. With vibrant performances, heartfelt moments, and festive cheer, the night was a memorable one, reminding everyone just how treasured moms truly are.