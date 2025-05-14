Hol Chan Marine Reserve Launches 2025 Reef Fest

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve officially launched its annual Reef Fest over the weekend to promote environmental stewardship and community engagement. The festivities began on Saturday, May 10, with a large-scale beach cleanup along the northern coastline of San Pedro, near important sea turtle nesting areas. A volleyball competition took place the following day.

During the cleanup, volunteers from San Pedro Junior College, San Pedro High School, and the San Pedro North Neighbourhood Watch participated in the initiative. They were joined by local supporters, including island resident Elito Arceo, Seaduced Adventures, Ramon’s Divers, and representatives from the San Pedro Town Council.

One of the primary focus areas was Robles Beach—an important nesting ground for sea turtles. According to Hol Chan officials, the clean-up effort not only removed significant amounts of garbage but also contributed directly to conservation efforts. “Cleaning the sea turtle nesting site at Robles is crucial as it gives them an opportunity to nest free of trash and increase the population of sea turtles in Belize,” noted the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. During the cleanup, a sea turtle nest was discovered and immediately secured by Hol Chan staff, who added it to their ongoing monitoring list for the 2025 nesting season.

The Reef Fest activities continued Sunday, May 11th, with a beach volleyball tournament held at Boca del Rio Beach Park. Organized in collaboration with the San Pedro Volleyball Association, the competition featured six male and six female two-player teams competing throughout the day.

In the women’s division, Team Janelly and Yaritza claimed the championship, followed by Team Connie and Michelle in second place, and Team Sherrie and Zazil in third place. The men’s division saw Team Rogy and Ernest take first place, with Team Aidan and Jaheem securing second place, and Team Duante and Albert finishing third. Trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the top teams: $400 for first place, $300 for second place, and $200 for third place.

Hol Chan Marine Reserve extended its gratitude to all participants and volunteers, commending their contributions to both the clean-up effort and the sporting event. The organization emphasized that these community-centered activities are vital for raising awareness about marine conservation while fostering unity among residents.

Reef Fest 2025 will take place throughout the month, featuring a range of educational, environmental, and recreational events that highlight the importance of preserving Belize’s marine ecosystems.