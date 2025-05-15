Hol Chan Marine Reserve Opens Marine Education Center

On Wednesday, May 14th, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve officially opened its new Marine Education Center, located on the ground floor of its headquarters in downtown San Pedro. The long-anticipated event welcomed a diverse group of attendees, including primary school students, representatives from the Belize Tourism Board, tour guides, local leaders, and specially invited guests. The highlight of the event was the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which marked the official opening of the education center to both guests and the public.

A formal program began shortly after 2PM outside the Hol Chan Marine Reserve building. Mistress of Ceremonies Vicky Coc welcomed attendees and introduced Hol Chan Executive Director Ian Pou, who delivered opening remarks. Pou emphasized the dedication and hard work of his team in bringing the center to life, recognizing senior staff members Mariela Archer and Javier Bardalez for their instrumental roles in completing the project.

“Inside these walls, we will host exhibits, educational programs, and outreach efforts that extend far beyond our shores,” Pou said. “We will empower local communities, partner with schools, support sustainable practices, and inspire a love for the ocean that leads to action.” He also expressed gratitude to their partners, stakeholders, and staff for their tireless support.

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez also addressed the gathering, calling the center’s launch a new chapter in marine conservation. “This is a milestone toward our collective journey in safeguarding our valuable natural heritage,” he stated. “It is everyone’s responsibility to join in protecting our fragile marine environment for generations to come.” Perez highlighted the ongoing fight against climate change, stressing the importance of adaptation and innovation in creating lasting impact.

The Marine Education Center will be developed in three phases. Environmental Educator Mariela Archer explained that future phases will incorporate modern technology and interactive features, allowing visitors to experience Belize’s barrier reef in a centralized and accessible setting.

“The idea behind the center is to recognize that we all learn differently,” Archer said. “Some of us learn by hearing, some by seeing, and others by doing. This center is designed to be flexible and welcoming to all who are eager to learn about our marine ecosystems.” She added that the center will be a space for storytelling, curiosity, and appreciation for Belize’s marine heritage. “This achievement is not the result of a single effort, but a combination of hard work, dedication, and unwavering support from countless individuals and organizations.”

During the ceremony, several primary school principals in attendance were presented with tokens of appreciation. Following the formalities, the ribbon was officially cut, and students and guests were invited to tour the new facility.

The center offers an immersive visual experience of the various ecosystems that Hol Chan protects, from sea turtle nesting sites and coral formations to the broader Belize Barrier Reef System. A special exhibit also showcases the underwater cave within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. The facility features a gift shop offering Hol Chan-themed merchandise, including clothing, cups, hats, and more. The event concluded with encouraging words from Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie, President of the San Pedro Tour Guide Association, who addressed the students in attendance.

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve offices are located on Caribeña Street in San Pedro Town. For more information about the Marine Education Center, please contact 226-2247.