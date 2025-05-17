Belize Set to Roll Out Redesigned Banknotes with Advanced Security Features

The Central Bank of Belize is set to launch a new series of banknotes by mid-year, featuring a fresh look while retaining the same value. This marks a significant change in both design and security. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming currency changes.

The 2025 Belize banknotes will feature the portraits of two national heroes: the late Right Honorable George Price, Belize’s first Prime Minister, and the late Honorable Philip Goldson, a notable journalist and activist. This represents the first time Belizean figures will replace the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II, a move that celebrates national heritage and identity. The vibrant designs of the notes, developed by British currency printer De La Rue, incorporate imagery that reflects Belizean culture and history.

The new series introduces advanced anti-counterfeiting technology, making Belize’s currency among the most secure in the region. Key features include the $2 and $5 notes, which will feature a PUREIMAGE™ holographic thread, while higher denominations ($10, $20, $50, $100) will incorporate an IGNITE® thread and a holographic strip. Each note will display a watermark for added authentication. Security threads and holographic stripes will change color when tilted, complicating counterfeiting efforts. Enhanced GEMINI® patterns will become visible under ultraviolet light, assisting both the public and banks in verifying authenticity. Additionally, the notes will incorporate visually appealing, dynamic images that also function as security features.

The new banknotes are expected to be introduced into circulation between June and July. Existing notes featuring Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be legal tender and will circulate alongside the new series during the transition period. While the redesign has sparked debate as some Belizeans prefer to keep the image of the British monarch, officials stress the importance of honoring local heroes and reinforcing national identity.

The Central Bank has launched a public information campaign to educate Belizeans about the new features and ensure a smooth transition. The exchange rate remains unchanged at BZ$2 to US$1. Belize’s new banknotes blend national pride with state-of-the-art security, promising both visual appeal and robust protection against counterfeiting.