San Pedro Town Council installs Environmental and Social Management officer

San Pedro Town is making significant progress in environmental management and sustainable development with the appointment of a dedicated Environmental and Social Management (EMS) officer at the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC). This initiative coincides with the island’s launch of ambitious projects funded by international financial institutions (IFIs), with the goal of balancing growth with responsible stewardship of its unique coastal environment.

EMS encompasses a range of protocols and oversight mechanisms that ensure development projects are conducted without harming the environment or local communities. In San Pedro, the demand for this type of oversight has increased as the Town Council embarks on several large-scale projects, including beach restoration, waste management upgrades, and improvements to water infrastructure.

Valentine Rosado, the Science Advisor to the Town Council, explained that “each of these funding organizations has protocols in place to guide their investments. They must ensure that the investments they make do not negatively impact the environment or the social conditions related to the investment”. SPTC has appointed a marine biologist as its EMS Officer to meet stringent requirements. This individual is responsible for ensuring that all council projects comply with environmental and social safeguards and serves as a primary point of contact for safety and compliance matters. “It was necessary for us to have one person dedicated to ensuring that we meet the safeguards for all our different projects,” stated Rosado.

The officer’s responsibilities extend beyond externally funded projects; they also encompass the council’s operations, such as garbage collection and sargassum cleanup, to minimize negative impacts and recommend improvements.

Due to the sensitivity of the work and potential resistance from some developers, the council has decided not to disclose the officer’s identity publicly. This decision demonstrates a strong commitment to transparency and best practices, even as the island balances competing interests.

SPTC’s approach goes beyond mere compliance; it aims to raise the standard for all future developments. As Rosado pointed out, “There’s a way to develop without destroying everything, and you can actually make more money.” He advocates for both sustainable and high-value growth.

As SPTC prepares to unveil its master plan for coastal restoration and continues to attract international investment, the presence of an EMS officer represents a new era of responsible community-focused development. This initiative positions the island as a model for other coastal communities facing similar challenges.