Letter to the Editor: Special Thanks for a Successful May 3rd Blood Drive

Dear Editor,

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group wishes to thank all those who came to donate blood at the blood drive held May 3rd at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Over 50 members of the Ambergris Caye community came to donate. At the end of the day, 41 pints of life-saving blood were generously donated.

We especially want to thank the following sponsors who made this blood drive a huge success. We could not have done it without your help! Blue Water Grill, Bowen & Bowen, Caribbean Villas, Dr. Otto Rodriquez Polyclinic II, El Charro Buffet & Mexican Food, El Fogón, Elvi’s Kitchen, Lina Point Over Wayer Cabanas, Ramon’s Village Beach Resort, Reef Radio and TV, RoyalTea Café, San Pedro Town Council, San Pedro Belize Express, and The Lion’s Club.

Additionally, we want to thank all the volunteers who helped to ensure that the May 3 blood drive was a success: Princessa Erikson, Councillor Marina Kay, Drew Lehman, Brenda LeTendre, Emmerson Michael, and Phillip Ramsey.

A special thanks goes to the family and friends of Antonio Calderon and Selwyn Bradley for donating on their behalf.

Furthermore, we especially thank the team from the Belize National Transfusion Services from Belize City who gave up their weekend time to come to San Pedro to collect the blood: Griseidy Alcoser, Marieli Cob, Adrian Martinez, Reena Ordonez, Alma Trejo, and Erinn Walford.

Finally, we want to let the Ambergris Caye community know that the next blood drives for 2025 are scheduled for the following Saturdays: August 2nd, and November 1st.

Dear readers, we hope that those of you ages 18 and 65 and in good health will put these dates on your calendars so that you too can give the gift of life!

Also, if you wish to donate at the upcoming August, and November blood drives below are some tips on what you can do before to make sure your blood iron levels are high enough so that you can donate.

Eat more iron-rich foods every day such as green, leafy vegetables, broccoli, fish, meat (beef, chicken, pork, turkey), beans and lentils.

Consume fruits and vegetables that are high in vitamin C such as citrus fruits (oranges, grapefruit, limes), melons such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

Cut back on foods and beverages that interfere with iron absorption such as coffee, tea, dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt, soy.

Consult your doctor before taking a iron supplement.

NOTE: For any blood emergency, please WhatsApp +501 615 4300for more information on requesting blood.

Thank you:

Ashty Dennison (San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group, Co-Coordinator)

“The greatest demonstration of love is the gift of life through blood donation.”