BEL Hosts Media Workshop to Highlight 2025 Energy Plans and Smart Investments

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) hosted a Media Energy Workshop on May 15th at its Corporate Headquarters in Belize City, aiming to deepen the media’s understanding of Belize’s evolving energy landscape. The event brought together media professionals nationwide to discuss BEL’s 2025 Annual Review Proceeding (ARP) submission and the company’s strategic investments in modern energy infrastructure.

The workshop was designed to equip journalists with the technical and historical context necessary for accurate and informed reporting on critical energy issues. “The purpose for having a media energy workshop was to build capacity and the knowledge, the technical and historical knowledge on the energy landscape,” explained Emmanuel Pech, Senior Corporate Communications Officer at BEL. He emphasized the essential role of the media in helping the public navigate the sector’s complexities.

BEL’s technical team, including Sean Fuller, General Manager for Finance & Business Support, and Philip Codd, AMI Project Manager, delivered detailed presentations on the 2025 ARP and the company’s investments in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). Discussions covered the cost of power, current electricity rates, and significant infrastructure upgrades to improve grid reliability and resilience.

Implementing smart meters was a key focus, part of BEL’s broader strategy to empower customers with real-time data and improve transparency in energy consumption. These forward-looking technologies are expected to enhance operational efficiency and consumer engagement.

BEL’s leadership reiterated its commitment to delivering safe, reliable, sustainable energy solutions. “The more diverse the resources of power, the better the chance,” said John Mencias, BEL’s Chief Executive Officer, highlighting the company’s efforts to diversify its energy sources and invest in more efficient generation. He added, “Before we reach that next step, we need to get through the next few years,” referring to the near-term challenges facing Belize’s energy sector.

“Our media partners play a vital role in helping the public understand the complexities of the energy landscape,” BEL stated in an official release. The company affirmed its commitment to maintaining strong partnerships with the media and other stakeholders as it advances its mission to deliver sustainable energy solutions to all Belizeans. The workshop underscored BEL’s dedication to transparency, stakeholder engagement, and continuous improvement as the country prepares for a brighter, more resilient energy future.