San Pedro Fire Station Receives Two Brand New Water Pumps

The fire station on the island, found on Pescador Drive next to the police station, has received two brand new portable water pumps, courtesy of Senator Gabriel Zetina. The young senator, representing the United Democratic Party, shared that he is committed to aiding his island community and contributing to the improvement of essential services, such as the local fire service.

The donation, which included two water pumps and two 20-foot suction hoses, was well received by the fire station’s management. Firefighter David Guerra expressed his gratitude on behalf of his team, emphasizing how essential the water pumps are in combating fires. He explained that when their fire trucks respond to house fires, there is often a risk of running out of water. In such cases, the truck must leave the scene to find a water source to refill its tank. With the aid of a water pump, firefighters can quickly access nearby sources such as the sea or lagoon.

“This assistance will enhance our response to fires and help us to tackle a blaze more efficiently and increase the protection of private property and lives,” Guerra said. He noted that the new equipment will enable them to be more effective when responding to and managing fire emergencies.

The need for water pumps became clear following a fire near Central Park on April 15th that destroyed three businesses. Although the fire service responded, they lacked a water pump and had to rely on a bucket brigade to control the flames. Senator Zetina said that moment made it clear the local fire service needed this vital equipment.

“I am a person of action. If you see a need, then you have to meet that need. I have seen a lot of issues in our community. This is one step forward. Obviously, the fire station needs a lot more resources, but this is a start,” Zetina said. He added that the community can expect more initiatives from him as he continues engaging with residents and public services.

Senator Zetina affirmed that more is on the way. “There are a lot of projects that we want to take on,” he noted. “I think there is a lot more that can be done, and I am working with the resources available,” Zetina said. Even before being chosen as a senator, he was involved in community initiatives, particularly in education. He added that if he ascends to a higher public office with access to more resources, there will be more projects to benefit a broader segment of the population.

The island’s fire department expressed their sincere thanks to Senator Zetina for the valuable donation. The firefighters also took the opportunity to acknowledge other partners who have supported them over the years, including Casa de la Caye Villas, which donated fire trucks in December 2019 to help better equip the growing island municipality.

The San Pedro Fire Station is open to the community and visitors 24 hours a day and can be reached at 206-2372.