The Inspiration Center Hosts Fundraiser at Mahogany Bay Resort

On Saturday, May 17th, dressed in their finest all-white ensembles, guests gathered at the much-anticipated annual fundraiser hosted by The Inspiration Center at Mahogany Bay Village Resort in San Pedro Town. It was a clear and perfect night for the lively gala by the pool deck, held in honor of some of Belize’s most vulnerable citizens, its children. Funds raised from the event help sustain the outpatient rehabilitation center in Belize City, which provides services to children with disabilities from across the country, including San Pedro.

Held under the theme “A Night of Inspiration,” the gala was described as a powerful celebration of courage, resilience, and the life-changing work to support children living with disabilities in Belize.

San Pedro’s Patricia ‘Patty’ Arceo welcomed attendees and introduced the Chair of The Inspiration Center, Carla Maheia Hart. Hart thanked supporters for attending the important event and underscored the significance of the fundraiser. “Every child deserves the chance to thrive,” she said. “Thanks to your support, that vision is becoming a reality. I want to also emphasize the power of collective action. We welcome your continued support.” Hart and Arceo also commended Mahogany Bay’s Chief Executive Officer, Beth Clifford, for her unwavering commitment to the center.

Clifford shared her appreciation with attendees. “This is a lovely opportunity for all of us to gather together and support everyone in the country,” she said. “What The Inspiration Center does is impressive; they are the only people in Belize doing such work.” She encouraged guests to spread the word and help support the center in continuing to access resources for children with special needs.

Former Special Envoy for Women and Children and founder of the center, Kim Simplis-Barrow, also addressed the gathering. “When we founded The Inspiration Center, we envisioned a place where every child, regardless of their abilities, would have access to the care, resources, and opportunities they deserve,” she said. “Over the years, we’ve witnessed incredible transformations—children taking their first steps, speaking their first words, and discovering their unique strengths,” Simplis-Barrow emphasized that fundraising remains a vital part of expanding the center’s services. Her husband, former Prime Minister Dean Barrow, was also in attendance, mingling with guests and encouraging further support for the cause.

Special guests Mr. and Mrs. Mark Anderson and their children, Essence and Eion, shared a moving testimony about their family’s journey and how The Inspiration Center has positively impacted their lives. Anderson recounted how his son Eion, once unable to walk or care for himself, has made a remarkable recovery with the center’s guidance and therapy. Today, Eion is walking and gaining independence.

Following the formal remarks, guests mingled and participated in fundraising activities, including a silent auction and a cash bar. Local culinary delights were served by El Fogon Restaurant, Taco Shack, and the Mahogany Bay Restaurants.

The evening continued with entertainment provided by DJ Biggz and DJ Debbie. The Inspiration Center expressed heartfelt thanks for the generous support and noted that the event raised critical funds for its therapeutic, medical, and outreach services. These resources will ensure that more children across Belize can access the care they deserve.

For more information or to contribute, visit www.inspirationcenter.bz or follow @InspirationCenterBelize on social media. The center can also be reached via email at [email protected].