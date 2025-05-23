San Pedro’s Saca Chispas Field to Undergo Major Upgrades

The Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena, popularly known as Saca Chispas, located in downtown San Pedro, is set to undergo significant upgrades. The Ministry of Tourism has announced plans to transform the venue into a multi-purpose stadium. The field has previously hosted the Belize Tourism Board’s International Music and Food Festival. After holding the event there for two consecutive years, organizers recognized the need to renovate the facility to better accommodate larger crowds and high-profile performances. As a result, the festival will not take place this year.

Although specific details about the renovations have not yet been released, Minister of Tourism Honourable Anthony Mahler confirmed that the project is progressing. “We will start the building of the stadium in San Pedro, at the Saca Chispas field,” he told reporters. “This is to have the event in a safer environment, where the elements cannot affect the performances and the fun that people can have.”

Mahler referred to the weather-related disruption at the July 2024 festival, when heavy rain nearly suspended one of the main performances after the stage began to sink due to excess water. The new Saca Chispas facility is expected to offer better protection for performers and spectators.

Mahler confirmed that once completed, the upgraded stadium will serve as the permanent home of the summer festival. “The room stock is in San Pedro, and the infrastructure is as well,” he added. The project’s designs are being finalized, and Mahler noted that he has the support of Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez and the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC). He said both parties will conduct public consultations during the planning process.

Attempts to reach Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez and Area Representative Perez for comments were unsuccessful.

In August 2022, under Mayor Nuñez’s administration, the venue was closed for minor renovations. At the time, the upgrades included enhanced electrical wiring to support large events, the construction of storage areas for chairs, tables, and tents, and a refurbishment of the public restrooms.

The Sun will continue to follow and report on the progress of this proposed upgrade.