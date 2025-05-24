Public Notice: Closure of the Queen Conch Fishing Season

The Belize Fisheries Department hereby informs all fishers and the public that, in accordance with Statutory Instrument No. 54 of 2012, the Honourable Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, will declare the Queen Conch (Strombus gigas) fishery closed at the close of business on May 25, 2025. This is necessary due to the realization of the Queen Conch production quota for the 2024-2025 fishing season.

The fishing community is advised that all conch fishing activities shall cease as of this date until the opening of the next fishing season on October 1, 2025. The Belize Fisheries Department further advises all establishments and the public to use, consume, and dispose of all Queen Conch meat in their possession on or before May 25, 2025. Any person or establishment found in possession of Queen Conch meat after May 25, 2025, will be charged and prosecuted in a court of law in accordance with the Fisheries Regulations.

The Fisheries Department advises the Public to report any illegal fisheries activity by calling telephone number: 224-4552