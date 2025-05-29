Tropic Air Launches Three Initiatives Honoring Local Heroes

During a special luncheon on Tuesday, May 20th, at a resort north of San Pedro Town, Tropic Air honored three individuals for their bravery during a hijacking incident on Holy Thursday, April 17th. The event recognized Captain Howell Grange, Fitzgerald Brown, and Franchesco Jair Castañeda, survivors of the ordeal and now hailed as local heroes.

At the luncheon, Tropic Air announced the launch of three initiatives in their names: the Howell Grange Aviation Scholarship, the Fitzgerald Brown Grant, and the Franchesco Jair Castañeda Heart and Home Grant. In addition, Captain Grange received the first-ever Accountable Manager’s Award for his leadership and courage during the hijacking.

“This is an intimate moment to honor our heroes and all passengers aboard the flight. In this space, we celebrate the courage, strength, and selflessness that continue to inspire us all,” said a statement from Tropic Air.

The ceremony, attended by Tropic Air staff and management, recognized the bravery and determination of both crew and passengers. Captain Grange was commended for his professionalism and calm under pressure, while Castañeda and Brown were also acknowledged for their courageous actions. Brown, who sustained serious injuries during the attack, was unable to attend as he continues to recover.

The Initiatives

The new programs are designed to support individuals in aviation, youth sports, and community development. The Howell Grange Aviation Scholarship allows recipients to pursue a bachelor’s degree in aviation.

The Fitzgerald Brown Grant will support the San Pedro U-15 and U-17 football teams. In partnership with Hand in Hand Ministries, the Franchesco Jair Castañeda Heart and Home Grant aims to give back to the community through housing and social support initiatives.

The San Pedro Sun contacted Tropic Air for further details on how to apply, but no additional information was available at press time.

The Hijacking Incident

On April 17th, a routine flight from Corozal Town to San Pedro in a Cessna Caravan became a harrowing experience. A passenger, identified as Akinyela Taylor, 49, an American national, brandished a knife and attempted to hijack the plane, demanding that Captain Grange fly him to the United States.

During the standoff, Taylor stabbed Brown, causing serious injuries to his lungs. Castañeda was also injured while trying to intervene. To de-escalate the situation, Grange pretended to comply with Taylor’s demands and flew in circles over Belizean airspace for nearly two hours, attempting to buy time and determine a safe course of action.

As fuel began to run low, Grange directed the aircraft toward the Philip Goldson International Airport. Realizing the plane was still in Belize, Taylor attacked Grange. In the critical moment that followed, Brown, despite his injuries, fatally shot the assailant, bringing the ordeal to an end.

Grange, Brown, and Castañeda survived the attack and were later commemorated as heroes across Belize.