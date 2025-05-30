San Pedro Volunteer Special Constables Receive Uniforms

The San Pedro Police Formation continues its efforts to maintain peace and safety on the island. To fulfill this mandate and better serve the growing population, the department collaborates with volunteer special constables, many of whom are residents with regular day-to-day jobs, who remain on standby to assist when needed. On Wednesday, May 28th, these dedicated volunteers were formally recognized for their ongoing support and presented with new uniform shirts.

The presentation took place during a meeting at the Black Pearl Restaurant on Barrier Reef Drive, led by Deputy Chief Inspector Darwin Serano of the San Pedro Police Station and San Pedro Town Councilor Jose Castellanos. The gathering began shortly after 6:30PM. Both Serano and Castellanos addressed the attendees, expressing appreciation for their service. Castellanos, who works closely with the local police formation and donated the uniforms, reiterated his support for the constables and his commitment to assisting them in their duties.

Inspector Serano thanked those in attendance and highlighted their role in maintaining public safety. “We are happy to see that Councilor Castellanos made a generous contribution by sponsoring the shirts, making a significant step toward achieving our primary goal,” Serano told The Sun. He added that the police formation launched a fundraiser earlier this year to secure standard uniforms for active volunteer constables. The next phase, he noted, is to obtain uniform trousers, utility belts, and P-caps to complete the initiative.

Castellanos assured the constables that the island’s police force values their service and will continue supporting them. “We need your service to serve the island community,” he told them.

Following the formalities, each constable was presented with a new uniform shirt. The meeting concluded with refreshments.

For those interested in becoming a volunteer special constable, information is available at the San Pedro Police Station on Pescador Drive or by calling 206-2022.