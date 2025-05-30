Friday, May 30, 2025
Community and SocietyPolice News

San Pedro Volunteer Special Constables Receive Uniforms

Share

The San Pedro Police Formation continues its efforts to maintain peace and safety on the island. To fulfill this mandate and better serve the growing population, the department collaborates with volunteer special constables, many of whom are residents with regular day-to-day jobs, who remain on standby to assist when needed. On Wednesday, May 28th, these dedicated volunteers were formally recognized for their ongoing support and presented with new uniform shirts.
The presentation took place during a meeting at the Black Pearl Restaurant on Barrier Reef Drive, led by Deputy Chief Inspector Darwin Serano of the San Pedro Police Station and San Pedro Town Councilor Jose Castellanos. The gathering began shortly after 6:30PM. Both Serano and Castellanos addressed the attendees, expressing appreciation for their service. Castellanos, who works closely with the local police formation and donated the uniforms, reiterated his support for the constables and his commitment to assisting them in their duties.
Inspector Serano thanked those in attendance and highlighted their role in maintaining public safety. “We are happy to see that Councilor Castellanos made a generous contribution by sponsoring the shirts, making a significant step toward achieving our primary goal,” Serano told The Sun. He added that the police formation launched a fundraiser earlier this year to secure standard uniforms for active volunteer constables. The next phase, he noted, is to obtain uniform trousers, utility belts, and P-caps to complete the initiative.
Castellanos assured the constables that the island’s police force values their service and will continue supporting them. “We need your service to serve the island community,” he told them.
Following the formalities, each constable was presented with a new uniform shirt. The meeting concluded with refreshments.
For those interested in becoming a volunteer special constable, information is available at the San Pedro Police Station on Pescador Drive or by calling 206-2022.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun