SPTC Addresses Unauthorized Structures Erected on Public Beaches

On Tuesday, May 27th, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) announced its intention to clear unauthorized structures from public beaches as part of a broader initiative to restore and beautify coastal areas for residents and visitors. The effort also aims to improve sanitation crews’ access, particularly during heavy influxes of Sargassum.

The SPTC clarified that, for now, no individuals or businesses are being removed from the beach. Instead, the council is engaging with beachfront establishments currently using public spaces and identifying structures that require attention, such as signs, barriers, tables, chairs, and grills. Businesses with formal agreements to use public space are asked to present updated proof of registration.

“We ask all residents and businesses to join our efforts to restore the natural beauty of our beach. Kindly remove all permanent structures from the public beach. They should be within your private property or your registered place of business to avoid impound fees,” the SPTC stated. The impoundment fee is $100, with an additional $10 daily storage fee.

In a statement to The Sun, the council noted that formal notices are being issued to those responsible for unauthorized structures. “We are also informing all businesses of the rules for trade, use of the public beach, and use of the seabed. Our visitors and residents deserve access to the public beach, and that’s all we are asking businesses to do. We are hoping that everyone agrees that improving the beauty of the beach is good business for everyone,” the statement read.

SPTC representatives said the council is currently focused on ensuring businesses comply with all trade and public space usage regulations. “At the moment, we are just documenting all cases, checking for compliance, and encouraging everyone to follow the rules,” they added. According to the council, this has proven challenging as some individuals insist on operating in public spaces without regard for the regulations.

The beach restoration efforts will initially focus on the area from Boca del Rio to the library at the beginning of Barrier Reef Drive. “We have recently secured financing from the World Bank to expand our beach restoration efforts using nature-based solutions. The national government will also be reviewing regulations governing public beaches and nearshore structures to improve shoreline management,” the SPTC told The Sun. Island residents can expect noticeable improvements along San Pedro’s eastern shoreline within the next 16 months.

The project is also expected to benefit the sanitation crew, improving their ability to access and maintain beach areas affected by the ongoing influx of Sargassum. The SPTC continues to operate under an ‘Emergency Phase’ in response to unusually high seaweed washing ashore this year.

Several beach vendors, including local artisans, expressed concern over the council’s plans. Some told The Sun that moving their stalls could affect their livelihoods. They called for equal enforcement across all businesses, including larger establishments operating dining areas and massage spas on the beach. “Deal with the big establishments too, not just the small man,” one vendor said.

The SPTC responded by stating that it is working to support small businesses and address public concerns. “We respect the rule of law and remain committed to the island community,” they said.