SPTC Seeks Legal Counsel to Uphold Downtown Truck Restrictions

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has retained legal representation to uphold recently implemented restrictions on large trucks downtown. This follows a formal legal notice issued on behalf of a group of trucking companies challenging the regulation. The restriction, which took effect at the end of April, limits the movement of large and container trucks within the town center. Opponents argue the measure is unlawful, arbitrary, and unconstitutional, as it has not yet been formally legislated.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez addressed the issue in a social media post on May 16th, referencing a letter from attorney Orson J. Elrington representing the truck company group. The letter demands “the immediate cessation of all enforcement actions by traffic officers or any other agents of the SPTC that obstruct or interfere with their lawful operations.”

In their response, Mayor Nuñez stated they have retained legal counsel to address the situation appropriately. The SPTC emphasized that traffic safety remains its top priority and is committed to addressing the community’s concerns. The statement also mentioned that the local administration is working to resolve issues developed over several decades and encouraged residents to continue voicing their opinions.

While the regulation awaits formal legislative backing, which is expected to be reviewed by the Cabinet with assistance from the Ministry of Transport, the SPTC continues to enforce the policy. Large cargo must now be delivered via barge to designated drop-off points in the island’s northern and southern zones. Bridge passes for large trucks have also been discontinued.

Medium and small trucks delivering goods to local businesses and households are still permitted downtown. Trucks transporting materials for downtown construction projects may also enter with the appropriate clearance.

Some trucking companies have already begun complying by using barge services on the island’s eastern and western shores. However, others continue challenging the regulation’s enforceability until it is officially enacted.

The policy has garnered strong support from many island residents. Many agree that prioritizing the safety of pedestrians, motorists, and students is essential. One resident who supports the regulation mentioned that large trucks navigating through the downtown area in the past created dangerous situations, contributed to traffic congestion, and negatively impacted local businesses.

As of this publication, the SPTC has not issued any further updates on the legal proceedings.