SPHS Celebrates “Golden Gala: A Night of Endless Elegance” at Prom 2025

San Pedro High School (SPHS) hosted its highly anticipated Prom 2025 on Friday, May 30th, under the theme “Golden Gala: A Night of Endless Elegance.” The Angel Nuñez Auditorium was transformed into a glamorous venue for the graduating class, marking the close of their high school journey. The event began shortly after 7PM and featured a dazzling display of gowns, tuxedos, and creative attire, with students confidently walking the red carpet to the admiration of spectators and judges.

Head of the SPHS Language Department, Roxette Muñoz, shared before the event, “This year, we have a little over 125 students joining us for prom. This is the first event leading up to our graduation on June 7th.”

The evening was filled with excitement as students made grand entrances, some enhanced with choreographed routines, confetti, and even fireworks. Three judges, including Manuel Ancona, Faith Edgar, and Francisco Mende, evaluated participants on their outfits and entrances.

Following the red-carpet entrance, attendees enjoyed an evening of dining, dancing, and celebration, enjoying their final moments together as classmates while awaiting the judges’ decisions. Several awards were presented throughout the night, including First to Arrive, awarded to Lileiny White; Best Dressed Male, Dariel Chan; Best Dressed Female, Kelsy August; Best Dressed Couple, Alyssa Lima and Mikayle Gongora; and Best Entrance, Tanisha Choco and Yerik Duran. The highlight of the evening was the crowning of the Prom King, Germain Vega, and the Prom Queen, Kelsy August.

The success of SPHS Prom 2025 was made possible through a collective effort. Organizers and staff expressed their sincere gratitude to parents and the wider community for their support throughout the academic year and commended the Class of 2025 for their hard work and dedication.

Graduation is scheduled for June 7th at 4PM, also at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium.