Fire Drill Conducted at Sunbreeze Hotel

To enhance fire emergency preparedness in the hospitality sector, a fire drill was held at the Sunbreeze Hotel on Coconut Drive, near downtown San Pedro. The exercise occurred on Thursday, May 29th, shortly after 4PM. The simulation was conducted in collaboration with the San Pedro Fire Service, the Traffic Department, the San Pedro Police Formation, Island Emergency Services (IES), and the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) representatives.

The primary objective was to evaluate the hotel staff’s response to a fire emergency and test the readiness of first responders. The hotel’s front desk team was key in managing the situation and ensuring the safe evacuation of guests and fellow staff members. Simultaneously, the local fire department assessed and executed their deployment strategy to contain the simulated blaze.

During the drill, the Traffic Department diverted vehicles to clear the area for emergency personnel. Firefighters gathered information from a witness at the scene, assessed the situation, and initiated their response. While guests and staff were safely evacuated, water hoses (defense lines) were deployed along a designated route to suppress the fire. IES personnel also responded, assisting a guest in need of medical attention.

Hotel management commended the staff for their cooperation and discipline during the exercise and stressed the importance of being prepared for real-life emergencies.

BTB Security Expert Liaison Herman Blease, who participated in the drill, noted that the hotel had invited him due to his extensive experience in fire safety training. He told The Sun that such training is vital for improving staff readiness. While BTB does not directly organize these drills, Blease encouraged other hospitality establishments to conduct similar exercises and offered his support to those interested. He advised that interested parties can contact BTB to arrange collaborative training sessions.

Sunbreeze Hotel extended its appreciation to all participants involved in the drill. The exercise successfully enhanced staff readiness and reinforced coordination among emergency response teams.