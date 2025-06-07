Hon. Andre Perez Announces 700 Lots for First-Time Landowners in Northern Ambergris Caye

During the 2025–2026 national budget debate held from May 26–28, Area Representative for Belize Rural South (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker), the Honorable Andre Perez, announced the acquisition of up to 700 parcels of land in northern Ambergris Caye. These lots will be distributed to first-time landowners, a move aimed at addressing the growing demand for land on the island. Perez credited Deputy Prime Minister, the Honorable Cordel Hyde, for his vital role in securing the land for island residents.

Perez described the initiative as a proud achievement, especially given the increasing scarcity of accessible land on the Cayes. “This is a monumental step in empowering families and future generations on Ambergris Caye,” he stated.

The area representative had first mentioned the initiative in July 2024, when he announced plans for a new subdivision in the northern section of the island. At the time, his team was actively identifying suitable locations for development.

Perez underscored that before any lots are issued, the area will be adequately prepared with essential infrastructure. “These parcels will have access to utilities and roads,” he said, emphasizing that the focus is not solely on land distribution but on developing a viable residential community. “The younger generation deserves greater access to opportunities and a chance to own land,” he added.

With a population that exceeds 20,000 at any given time, San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, remains the fastest-growing municipality in Belize. Many Belizeans who have relocated from the mainland continue to rent, often without realistic opportunities to own property. Some have expressed a desire to invest in their own homes rather than continue renting.

Despite the lack of infrastructure in some areas of northern Ambergris Caye, several residents have already begun settling there, hopeful that basic services will follow as the area continues to develop.