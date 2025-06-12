SAGA Humane Society to Host Open Day for Adoption and Fostering

The Saga Humane Society will host an Open Day for adoption and fostering on Saturday, June 14th. The event will take place at their clinic from 9AM to 11:30AM and again from 1PM to 3PM. This special initiative aims to find loving homes or foster families for as many pets as possible, helping to improve the lives of animals in the San Pedro community.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet a variety of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes. The adoption process is simple and welcoming. Interested individuals can spend time with the animals and complete a straightforward adoption form. Saga staff will be on hand to assist potential adopters and answer any questions.

In addition to interacting with the animals, attendees will also have the chance to meet members of the Saga board. This provides a unique opportunity to learn more about the organization’s mission, ongoing projects, and how to get involved beyond adoption or fostering.

The team at Saga Humane Society encourages all animal lovers, as well as those considering adding a furry friend to their family, to attend. Whether you’re ready to adopt, interested in fostering, or simply want to support the cause, the Open Day is a perfect chance to connect with the community and make a meaningful difference.

To adopt a pet, individuals must be 18 or older and provide valid ID with their current address. Renters need landlord consent for pets. Applicants should be prepared for the time and financial commitment for the animal’s training, medical care, and overall well-being, including proper food, water, shelter, and compassionate treatment. Regular vet visits and prompt medical attention are required at the adopter’s expense.

Globally, adopting a pet is seen as a compassionate and impactful choice that not only transforms the life of an animal but also enriches the life of the adopter. Shelters and humane societies are often filled with loving dogs and cats in need of permanent homes, many of whom have been rescued from neglect, abandonment, or overpopulation. By choosing adoption, individuals help reduce the strain on overcrowded shelters, give animals a second chance at a happy life, and actively contribute to breaking the cycle of homelessness. Beyond meeting a need, adopted pets often become loyal companions, bringing joy, comfort, and a sense of purpose to their new families.

For more information, contact Saga Humane Society at [email protected] or call 226-3266. Don’t miss this chance to change a pet’s life!