Superintendent Edlin Lorenzo takes Command of Division Four

Effective June 1, 2025, Division Four of the Belize Police Department, which includes the islands of San Pedro and Caye Caulker, welcomed a new commander, Superintendent Edlin Lorenzo from Dangriga. With a 25-year career in law enforcement, Lorenzo brings a combination of operational expertise, intelligence acumen, and a strong commitment to community engagement.

Superintendent Lorenzo’s rise through the ranks of the Belize Police Department reflects a consistent pursuit of excellence. He began his career as a constable and intelligence analyst, later serving in key positions, including Inspector of Police for the Gang Suppression Unit and Officer Commanding Special Branch in the Eastern Division. Most recently, he served as Deputy Commander of Division Two, overseeing both operational and administrative matters for two major precincts in Belize City.

His academic credentials complement his extensive field experience. Lorenzo holds a Master’s Degree in Executive Business Administration from Spain’s Formato Educativo Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Public Sector Management from the University of Belize. He has also completed advanced law enforcement and leadership training both locally and abroad.

In an interview with The Sun on June 10th, Lorenzo outlined a two-pronged strategy: internal restructuring and external engagement. “You must fix inside your house first before you deal with outside,” he said, underscoring his immediate priorities: improving personnel welfare, upgrading equipment, and implementing digital transformation within the department. He has already brought in digital expertise to modernize operations, aligning with the new commissioner’s vision for transparency and technological advancement.

He stated, “I am meeting with different branches of officers—uniform, tourism police officers, COB, SB, prosecution, tactical operators such as SPU, GI3, etc. I visited and met both police sub-formations, their commanders, deputies, and their administration. So, I am building team spirit, communication, and accountability to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.”

Lorenzo’s approach for San Pedro and Caye Caulker focuses on building public trust through community policing and intelligence-led operations. “My first priority is engaging the community. Without the community, we cannot police the area properly,” he said. His plans include strengthening neighborhood watch programs and community outreach while deploying operational teams to address drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

Superintendent Lorenzo’s message to the public is clear: “We’ll be working with you, and we expect you to work with us.” As he takes the helm of Division Four, his collaborative leadership style and wealth of experience mark a renewed focus on safety, transparency, and partnership for the island communities.

Lorenzo replaces Superintendent of Police Alejandro Cowo, who was appointed as Division Four Commander in July 2022.