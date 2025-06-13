Bonefish and Tarpon Trust Offers Summer Workshops to Primary School Teachers

The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, in collaboration with Copal Tree Lodge, a Muy’Ono Resort, is inviting all primary school teachers in Belize to participate in a free, CPD-certified workshop focused on marine conservation and education. These hybrid-format sessions will begin on June 23rd and continue through July 23rd, with participants divided into cohorts based on their district. The workshops aim to enhance teachers’ understanding of flats conservation, fisheries, habitats, and local livelihoods, equipping them with tools and resources to bring these lessons into the classroom.

The first phase of the program includes online evening sessions. Teachers from the Orange Walk, Corozal, and Belize Districts will join the first cohort, scheduled from June 23rd to 25th, with sessions held between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM (Register at https://forms.gle/rYj3YgvyXrGvK7EN8). The second cohort, comprising teachers from the Toledo and Stann Creek Districts, will participate in online sessions from June 26th to 30th during the same evening hours (Register at https://forms.gle/PzXScweGf7pweHmc9). Registration for each cohort is available through specific online forms, with details shared by the organizers via social media and education networks.

Following the online training, the second phase will consist of in-person workshops conducted in each district (Register at https://forms.gle/E31d2qKBZ5ruyCG56). These sessions will be open to all teachers from both cohorts and will run from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. In-person events will begin on July 1st in Orange Walk and continue in Corozal on July 2nd, with additional workshops scheduled for San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker on July 4th. Belize City will host its session on July 19th, followed by the Toledo District on July 21st, and concluding in the Stann Creek District on July 23rd. Interested teachers are encouraged to register early to secure their participation.

Educators attending the workshops will receive Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credit hours, which contribute positively to their teaching careers. In addition, they will be provided with classroom props, creative activities, free teaching resources, and informative materials, including an educator’s guide and activity books. Organizers emphasize that this initiative presents a unique opportunity for teachers to enrich their curriculum with locally relevant conservation content while earning professional development credits.

The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, together with Copal Tree Lodge, extends this invitation to primary school teachers from all participating districts, encouraging them to take advantage of the opportunity to enhance their skills and contribute to marine conservation awareness. For additional information or to register, teachers can contact the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust via their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bttbelize.