No Retendering Process Following Suspension of Local Airport Security Contracts

Following reports of controversial security contracts at local airports nationwide, there have been no updates on the retendering process to select new companies to oversee airport security. The contracts, previously awarded to ISecurity and Four Diamond, were suspended by the Belize Airports Authority (BAA) amid concerns over an improperly conducted tendering process. An investigation has since been launched, revealing that proper procedures were not followed when the contracts were issued under the previous board’s administration. The newly appointed Board of Directors is now conducting a thorough review of the procurement methods and due diligence practices employed by their predecessors.

In an official statement dated June 5, 2025, the BAA announced that all future contracts will be awarded in full compliance with best practices and through a transparent process. The new tender is expected to identify qualified security service providers. The BAA also noted the appointment of a new board of directors, but did not disclose the names of its members.

Reports indicate that the combined value of the contracts for ISecurity and Four Diamond totaled $28.5 million. Both companies have reportedly received substantial advance payments and monthly fees under the suspended agreements. Media outlets such as 7 News have questioned whether these funds will be refunded or whether the companies will provide services to resolve the issue. To date, the BAA has not provided clear answers.

The push for enhanced security measures at local airports followed a hijacking incident involving an American passenger on Holy Thursday, April 17th. During a domestic Tropic Air flight from Corozal Town to San Pedro Town, 49-year-old American national Akinyela Taylor threatened passengers with a knife, stabbed two individuals, and forced the pilot to divert the flight to the United States. The pilot, however, tricked Taylor into believing they were en route to the U.S. and instead landed the aircraft at the Philip Goldson International Airport, north of Belize City. Upon landing, Taylor reportedly attacked the pilot but was fatally shot by an armed passenger before causing further harm.

In response, the BAA implemented new security protocols requiring all domestic flight passengers to undergo screening before boarding.

In the interim, ISecurity and Four Diamond are expected to continue providing security services at local airports until the retendering process is completed.