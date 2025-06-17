Department of Human Services Launches National Training to Strengthen Social Work Reporting for Child Protection

Press Release, Monday, June 16th, 2025 – Belize City – The Ministry of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs (MHDFSGA), through the Department of Human Services (DHS), in partnership with UNICEF, is pleased to announce the launch of a week-long national training aimed at strengthening social work reporting processes critical to Belize’s child protection system.

This initiative reflects the Department’s continued commitment to improving casework standards and ensuring the highest quality of care and preparedness for children in need of protection.

Scheduled for the week of June 16–20, 2025, this specialized training will be facilitated by Dr. Greg Nunez, an expert in social policy practice. Dr. Nunez has led the recent comprehensive review and revision of key court-mandated social work reports utilized by DHS social workers nationwide.

The five-day training is tailored for frontline social workers and will cover the following core reporting areas:

• Social Inquiry Reports (SIR)

• Investigative Reports

• Custody Reports

• Adoption and Addendum Reports

Each session will focus on equipping participants with enhanced skills in conducting thorough social investigations and producing comprehensive, court-ready reports. These reports serve as critical tools in assessing child welfare, informing judicial decisions, and guiding interventions that uphold the best interests of the child.

This initiative highlights the strong partnership between the Government of Belize and UNICEF in advancing child protection systems—ensuring that every child grows up in a safe, stable, and supportive environment.