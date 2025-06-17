Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Department of Human Services Launches National Training to Strengthen Social Work Reporting for Child Protection

Press Release, Monday, June 16th, 2025 – Belize City – The Ministry of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs (MHDFSGA), through the Department of Human Services (DHS), in partnership with UNICEF, is pleased to announce the launch of a week-long national training aimed at strengthening social work reporting processes critical to Belize’s child protection system.
This initiative reflects the Department’s continued commitment to improving casework standards and ensuring the highest quality of care and preparedness for children in need of protection.
Scheduled for the week of June 16–20, 2025, this specialized training will be facilitated by Dr. Greg Nunez, an expert in social policy practice. Dr. Nunez has led the recent comprehensive review and revision of key court-mandated social work reports utilized by DHS social workers nationwide.
The five-day training is tailored for frontline social workers and will cover the following core reporting areas:
• Social Inquiry Reports (SIR)
• Investigative Reports
• Custody Reports
• Adoption and Addendum Reports
Each session will focus on equipping participants with enhanced skills in conducting thorough social investigations and producing comprehensive, court-ready reports. These reports serve as critical tools in assessing child welfare, informing judicial decisions, and guiding interventions that uphold the best interests of the child.
This initiative highlights the strong partnership between the Government of Belize and UNICEF in advancing child protection systems—ensuring that every child grows up in a safe, stable, and supportive environment.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

