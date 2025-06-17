San Pedro Police Cadets Top 3rd Foot Drill Competition in Belize City

The San Pedro Police Cadets have again claimed victory at the annual Police Cadets’ Foot Drill Competition. The event occurred in Belize City on June 14th at the Yabra Green Basketball Court, where San Pedro’s cadets competed against teams from across the Belize District. The event ran from 8:45AM to 2:45PM, beginning with an inspection of the cadets by Senior Superintendent Dehanne Augustine. Following the inspection, the competition was officially declared open. Other participating groups included cadet teams from Precinct One, Precinct Two, Precinct Three, Precinct Four, and Ladyville.

Under the guidance of police officers Harris Gabourel, Kenrick Gentle, and Corporals Adrian Flores and Melanie Coye, the San Pedro team delivered a standout performance. Flores said the cadets’ dedication and hard work paid off, earning them the championship trophy.

The San Pedro Cadets also won first place for Creativity and Innovation and took the top spot in the ‘Last Man Standing’ competition, a segment in which instructors give cadets random commands to test their reflexes and discipline. Precinct Three placed second overall, while Precinct One took third place.

The annual competition aims to help youth develop discipline, confidence, and leadership skills. The Belize Police Department believes that events like this provide young people with insight into the roles and responsibilities of law enforcement, while encouraging them to become positive contributors to their communities. Young Belizeans are encouraged to join the Police Cadet Program for first-hand experience and mentorship. People interested can visit their nearest police station and speak with the community policing unit for more information about joining the cadet program.

Organizers thanked all sponsors and supporters, including the Eastern Police Division Headquarters, Bowen and Bowen, Premier Charters, the Belize Tourism Board, the Community Rehabilitation Department, Fultec, ED Public Relations Office, and Carlos Diaz. Appreciation was also extended to this year’s judges including Senior Superintendent Gerald Jones, Sergeant Shereen Vasquez, and Sergeant Deshawn Cabral, as well as A. Muslar, DJ Karlo Romero, the Belize Uprising Drum Corps, all dedicated community policing officers, parents, rank volunteers, and, of course, the cadets themselves.