PAHO/WHO Belize and the Ministry of Health and Wellness Advances Diagnostic Coding for Health through ICD-11 Capacity Building

Belize City, Belize, June 17, 2025 (PAHO) – Through the Universal Health Coverage Partnership (UHCP), the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) advance digital health data management with the implementation of the International Classification of Diseases 11th Revision (ICD-11) within the Clinical Data Exchange Platform (CDEP).

“This workshop represents an essential step in Belize’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the quality, consistency, and utility of its health information systems,” shared Dr. Karen Lewis-Bell, PAHO/WHO Representative in Belize. “The adoption of ICD-11 is not an isolated initiative. It is a strategic step in the broader digital transformation and universal access policy that Belize has undertaken, particularly since the implementation of the CDEP.”

As part of the MoHW’s Digital Health agenda outlined in its Strategic Plan (2025-2034), the integration of the ICD-11 into the CDEP is a vital step in strengthening Belize’s health information systems, enhancing interoperability between platforms, and improving the accuracy of morbidity and mortality data reporting. By adopting the ICD-11, Belize will meet international standards for disease classification and coding, thereby supporting improved clinical decision-making, more effective resource allocation, and enhanced public health interventions.

“Strengthening health information systems is one of the MoHW’s top priorities in the national strategic plan 2025-2034; this includes data interoperability in support of developing evidence-based decision-making policies,” said Dr. Francis Morey, Deputy Director of Hospital Services and Allied Health of the MoHW. “It will provide us with an improved level of detail and accuracy in analyzing morbidity and mortality data, disease surveillance, help to identify outbreaks sooner, track disease progression more effectively, and implement targeted public health interventions.”

Once fully implemented, the CDEP, which will mainly integrate the Belize Health Information System (BHIS) and the National Health Insurance Real-time Automated Web-based Application (NHI RAWA), will play a key role in real-time health data exchange and epidemiological surveillance.

This four-day training will enhance the capacity of health professionals, medical and nursing coders, IT specialists, and statistical officers. It will be a comprehensive training on the effective use of ICD-11, ensuring health professionals are well-prepared to use the classification system. Additionally, IT personnel will be well-equipped with the necessary skills to manage API (Application Programming Interface) integration and interoperability within the CDEP.

PAHO/WHO Belize, along with the MoHW, continues to support the digital health transformation in Belize. Through key collaboration, we can drive improvements in health data management and clinical workflows and foster a more efficient and responsive healthcare system for Belize

About PAHO/WHO

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) works with the countries of the Americas to improve the health and quality of life of their populations. Founded in 1902, it is the world’s oldest international public health agency. It serves as the Regional Office of WHO for the Americas and is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American system. For further information, please contact Zenena Moguel, Communications and Visibility Specialist at [email protected] or visit paho.org/en/belize.