Caribbean Sprinter Connects Communities

Press Release – June 17, 2025 – Recognizing the life-saving impact of voluntary blood donors, Caribbean Sprinter continues to support this important country wide community effort in Belize. Over the past two years, Caribbean Sprinter and Island Donors Squad (IDS) have partnered to support the country by organizing chaperoned blood donation trips from Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker to Belize City.

Recently, the Sprinter connected Island Donors with Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, setting in motion a lifesaving collaboration. The church pastor, Roberto Oritz, appointed an official liaison, Gimer Tillett, to work directly with IDS. He identified a need for two pints and IDS immediately found two donors.

The donations were provided by Kay Hardiman, an IDS volunteer, and island resident Shirley Hagner. The recipient, well known on Ambergris Caye, and affectionately known as the “Coconut Lady,” and also a parishioner at Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, gave praise to the Lord for the successful blood donations.

Her blood release slip was obtained by IDS chaperone Lynn Franklin on a water taxi trip on Caribbean Sprinter, 48 hours before the Coconut Lady was due to leave for the mainland hospital. Gimer and IDS also organized a voluntary blood donor recruiting event at the church on Sunday June 8, 2025. Washington University of Health and Sciences gave complimentary vitals checks to members of the church.

The large group voluntary donor registration event was a success. 20 church members registered as blood donors and 35 members got their vitals checked. All church members who registered to donate blood entered into a drawing to win one of 3 hemoglobin tests to assess their iron levels from Ambergris Hope Hospital (AHH). Congratulations to raffle winners Mary Orellana, Lizbeth, and Gimer Tillet, who each won a complimentary test by registering with IDS as a blood donor.

Health Tip: If your hemoglobin test shows low iron, eating iron-rich foods can help raise levels for a successful blood donation and your good health.

The recruitment at Emmanuel Pentecostal Church marks a big step toward increasing the island’s voluntary blood donor participation in IDS blood drives at AHH and builds the Hospital’s reserve. Recruiting donors from independent groups serves people countrywide. This collaboration with Caribbean Sprinter sets a precedent for advancing IDS efforts. Thanks also go to One Love Golf Carts for volunteer transportation.

The momentum continues as we join together to help strengthen blood collection in Belize!

The next Island Donors Squad blood drive will be held on July 5th, at Ambergris Hope Hospital from 8:30 – 2:00 pm. All who pre-register will be entered for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate at Caribbean Spice Belize.

To Register please Facebook message Island Donors Squad or email [email protected]

Residents in all districts in Belize are encouraged to register with IDS as a voluntary blood donor.

Give blood, give hope: together we save lives!