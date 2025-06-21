Facility Used to Store Bodies on the Island Out of Service

The refrigerated container used for storing bodies in San Pedro Town is currently out of service due to a critical failure in its cooling system. An essential component, believed to be part of the air conditioning unit, has malfunctioned and needs replacement. As a result, when someone passes away on the island, the body must be quickly transported to the morgue at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City.

The facility falls under the jurisdiction of the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and the San Pedro Police Formation. A staff member from the council confirmed that the cooling unit has been out of service for several weeks. “The part of the cooling system (air conditioner) burnt out, and until it is replaced, the body storage area will remain unavailable,” the source explained. The San Pedro Sun was informed that the replacement part has been ordered and is expected to arrive on the island soon.

The facility, located in southern San Pedro, was introduced as a temporary solution to previously inhumane conditions under which deceased individuals were stored. Before its installation, bodies were placed under the steps of the police station while awaiting transfer to Belize City for post-mortem examinations. This practice was also seen as problematic for criminal investigations, as bodies exposed to the elements risked evidence contamination.

Local authorities have long discussed establishing a proper morgue on the island. In June 2017, the need for such a facility was addressed during a meeting involving the Ministry of Health, the then San Pedro Town Council administration, the San Pedro Police Formation, and representatives from the United States Embassy in Belize.

That meeting with former Mayor Daniel Guerrero included discussions about equipping the morgue with a refrigerated unit capable of storing up to three bodies. Priority was given to homicide cases to preserve evidence and prevent contamination. Natural death cases would also be accommodated but would be required to vacate the facility within a set timeframe. The project’s next phase at that time was to construct a building to house the morgue and have it operational before the end of 2017.

However, the building was never constructed, and the morgue project stalled. A more permanent solution is now in development, as a fully equipped morgue is expected to be part of the new San Pedro and Caye Caulker General Hospital, which is currently under construction and expected to be completed by January 2027.