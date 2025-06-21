San Pedro Town Council to Kickstart Recycling Operations on the Island

The San Pedro Town Council is set to launch a series of municipal-level recycling operations to address the island’s growing waste management challenges. After months of research and consultations, the Council is moving forward with plans to introduce dedicated recycling initiatives for plastics, metals, and green waste, marking a significant step toward sustainable waste management for the community.

San Pedro’s Solid Waste Transfer Station is operating at maximum capacity, with months of backlogged waste straining the system. The cost to barge waste off the island has reached nearly $300 per tonne, a stark contrast to the approximately $30 per tonne spent by other towns on the mainland. Officials believe that implementing robust recycling programs can drastically reduce the volume of waste requiring off-island transport, alleviating environmental and financial pressures.

In an interview with Guadalupe “Valentine” Rosado, a scientist who consults for the Town Council, he stated, “We have received approval for financing from the World Bank that will help us enhance our waste management program, specifically recycling options. Pilot efforts have been conducted in different municipalities (Caye Caulker, Cayo, Stann Creek). So, we are not reinventing or starting from zero, we are looking at those pilots and building on their lessons learnt.”

To ensure the success of these efforts, the Town Council has hosted several missions by waste management experts. These experts have assessed San Pedro’s current waste program and provided valuable insights into establishing effective recycling operations tailored to the island’s unique needs. The Council works closely with private-sector partners, the Solid Waste Management Authority, and the Belize Recyclers and Waste Management Association. While still in the planning stages, these partnerships are expected to provide the technical expertise and logistical support necessary for long-term success.

As the San Pedro Town Council prepares to launch its recycling projects, residents and stakeholders hope these new operations will pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future for San Pedro. Those interested in getting involved in the program before its official start can email [email protected] for more information.