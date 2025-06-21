SPTC Toll Revenue Use and $28M Bond Initiative in Question

In November 2021, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) introduced new toll fees for the renovated Sir Barry Bowen Bridge, locally known as the Boca del Rio Bridge. The current administration has maintained these fees, which apply to specific vehicle types. It justifies the toll as essential for maintaining the key structure that connects southern and northern Ambergris Caye. However, the SPTC has yet to disclose how much revenue has been collected from the toll and how those funds have been used to benefit the island community. While the town administrator’s office had committed to providing the information to The San Pedro Sun, details remain undisclosed.

In January 2025, the SPTC issued a $28 million municipal bond to fund infrastructure projects, including bridge upgrades. Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez confirmed that more than $8 million had already been raised and defended the transparency of the process amid public criticism.

Several golf cart rental companies on the island have raised concerns about potential double-charging. One manager explained that although they pay a monthly fee for their golf carts, visitors returning the carts have, on multiple occasions, shown receipts indicating they were charged a toll to cross the bridge. The companies believe this is unfair and have questioned how the toll revenue is used. Taxi drivers have also voiced frustration over the fees, stating that although their monthly toll was reduced to $50 after initial proposals for higher rates, there is still little clarity on how the collected funds are being allocated.

The SPTC launched a Municipal Securities Program in December 2024 to address the growing need for infrastructure funding. This initiative enables residents to invest in municipal bonds that finance public works, including bridge maintenance and other infrastructure projects. Mayor Nuñez described the program as a “win-win situation,” benefiting the town’s development while offering investors tax-free returns.

As of November 2021, toll fees are tiered by vehicle type: Polaris, ATVs, and taxi vans are charged $50 per month; pickup trucks and transfer vans are charged $150; mid-size trucks are charged $200; and large vehicles, such as tractors and flatbeds, are charged $300. Golf cart rental companies pay $250 monthly for up to 15 carts, with additional charges for each additional unit. The fees are collected through bridge passes issued by the SPTC Traffic Department.

Since taking office in March 2021, Mayor Nuñez has emphasized the importance of toll collection to maintain the bridge and repay the $5.2 million loan used for its reconstruction. He emphasized that toll revenues are essential for routine maintenance, including reinforcing railings, repairing lighting fixtures, and repainting the structure.

In August 2021, the mayor highlighted the urgent need for approximately $600,000 in repairs. He pointed out that previous administrations had collected millions in toll fees without investing in proper maintenance or initiating new bridge construction. He stated: “There is a lot of repairs that has to be done, in excess of six hundred thousand dollars just to repair. And with that, we have decided that we have to construct a new bridge… Where did that money go to? What did they do? Why didn’t they repair or build a new bridge?”

The lack of transparency regarding how toll revenues are managed raises public concerns about accountability and fiscal responsibility in funding bridge maintenance and other critical infrastructure projects on the island.