Island Coalition Demands Better Management of Marine Resources

A broad coalition of stakeholders from San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, issued a united call on Monday, June 23rd, urging both local and central government authorities to address what they believe is the ongoing mismanagement of Ambergris Caye’s marine natural resources.

In a press release, the Ambergris Caye Fishing Guide Association, San Pedro Belize Tourism Industry Association, Belize Flats Fishery Association, San Pedro Tour Operators Association, San Pedro Tourist Guide Association, North Ambergris Alliance, Green Reef Environmental Institute, the Ambergris Caye Citizens for Sustainable Development (ACCSD), and the San Pedro Town Council, including Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, demanded greater transparency and accountability in the protection of marine reserves—particularly the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. The group expressed deep concern over government-approved developments around the island, which they say are threatening critical marine habitats and local livelihoods.

Momentum for the movement began during a stakeholder meeting held on Thursday, June 19th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium in San Pedro. One of the primary issues discussed was a project already underway near the popular and fragile Mexico Rocks marine protected area, located off the island’s northeast coast.

Notably absent from the meeting was the Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, the Honorable Andre Perez, who also serves as the Area Representative for San Pedro and Caye Caulker. The meeting, however, did include participation from Jorge Franco of the Department of the Environment (DOE) San Pedro office. Franco attempted to address concerns regarding a recently constructed bulkhead directly in front of the Mexico Rocks reserve. He explained that it was part of a project known as “Esperanza Villas,” which received environmental clearance on September 13, 2024.

“It has received permits from the Department of Lands, Mining Unit for the dredging, and even the Fisheries Department,” Franco stated. He added that the developer has permission to dredge a 200-foot by 75-foot channel, with a depth of seven feet, to allow access for barges. According to Franco, the bulkhead will serve as a barge landing site and has also received approval.

Franco noted that mitigation measures, including the use of silt curtains, are required during dredging as part of the DOE’s Environmental Clearance Plan. He claimed that dredging had not yet commenced. However, images shared with The San Pedro Sun show sediment plumes drifting from the site, reportedly reaching nearby coral patches. Franco said DOE would continue to monitor the activities and halt the project if mitigation measures are not followed. Nonetheless, because the developer holds all necessary permits, the project is expected to proceed if compliance is maintained.

Franco faced strong opposition from attendees who expressed concerns that the project would serve as a high-traffic barge landing site for aggregate, blocks, sand, and heavy construction materials. Several stakeholders questioned whether DOE and other relevant authorities had adequately considered the fragility of the area within the marine reserve. Concerns included potential damage to seagrass beds and coral patches caused by barges navigating shallow waters.

“Now imagine a large barge—it will not just get stuck, but the threat to that protected area is huge,” said one boat captain. Several guides and captains emphasized the challenges of manoeuvring skiffs in the area, noting that frequent barge traffic could severely disrupt the marine environment.

Franco stated that other government departments, including Mining, Forest, and Lands, had conducted studies and determined that the project posed no significant environmental impact and was not located within the reserve. He left the meeting immediately afterward, declining to take further questions.

Mexico Rocks is a well-known marine reserve renowned for its clear, shallow waters, thriving seagrass beds, and vibrant coral patches. As part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and a key tourism site, many expected representatives from the reserve to attend the meeting, but none were present.

In its press release, the coalition demanded an immediate independent financial and operational audit of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve administration, covering the past five years of park fee collection and expenditure. The group stated it is prepared to pursue legal action, including criminal charges, if evidence of mismanagement or missing public funds is found. They also called for the immediate resignation of Hol Chan’s Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, citing failure to enforce environmental protections and uphold the public interest.

Among their top demands is the establishment of a new permitting system that requires formal community approval for proposed development projects. The coalition also called for public disclosure of official approvals from Hol Chan and the Belize Fisheries Department for all current and future projects within the reserve. They warned that any development lacking proper documentation should be halted immediately.

“The Ambergris Caye coalition stands united in its commitment to protecting Ambergris Caye’s natural resources, preserving Belize’s sustainable tourism industry, and defending the livelihoods of those who depend on a healthy, thriving marine environment. We will not stand by while our marine reserves and national resources are sacrificed for unchecked private interests and short-term gain,” the statement read. The coalition emphasized the need for transparency, balanced development, and accountability.

The controversial Cayo Rosario project, located off the northwest coast of Ambergris Caye, was also briefly mentioned. Despite being located within a protected area, the site is slated for dredging to accommodate over-the-water structures by private developers. The coalition warned that such activities threaten Belize’s $200 million catch-and-release fly-fishing industry, which depends on preserving vital habitat for protected species, such as permit fish.

Neither the office of Area Representative Andre Perez nor the Hol Chan Marine Reserve has issued a statement in response.

The coalition is planning a public forum for the coming weeks and expects elected officials to attend and participate in further dialogue.