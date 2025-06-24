Public Service Information Day 2025 Held at Central Park

San Pedro Town celebrated its annual Belize Public Service Information Day on Monday, June 23rd, at Central Park. The event, observed countrywide, featured various government departments and public officers from San Pedro who set up informational booths to engage with the community and share valuable services and resources.

Public Service Day is celebrated globally on June 23rd. The Government of Belize, as one of the country’s largest employers, maintains public officers across multiple departments nationwide. These officers, legally appointed to carry out governmental functions, are entrusted with providing essential services for the benefit of the public. The annual event provides departments with the opportunity to showcase their work, network with one another, and gather public feedback to enhance service delivery.

This year’s event featured eight participating government departments, which included: the Elections and Boundaries Department, San Pedro Fire Department, Family Support and Gender Affairs Department, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST), Labour Department, Customs and Excise Department, San Pedro Traffic Department, and the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II’s Maternal and Child Health Unit, along with their dental team. Each booth provided printed materials and answered questions from attendees, offering a wealth of information to those in attendance.

MoEST representative Odelia Caliz shared insight into their booth’s mission. “The San Pedro sub-station is a sub-station of the Belize District Communication Center. One of the primary objectives of the Belize District centers is to oversee, monitor, and support schools in providing quality educational services. One of those is the curriculum of teaching and learning that happens within schools. For three years now, the curriculum has been revised to a competency-based education. It’s not just knowledge but skills and values that children are learning in schools. There is a framework that guides how we supervise and monitor the curriculum in schools.”

Primary school students and members of the public visited the booths, where they had the opportunity to learn, participate in fun games, and win prizes.

While public service may not be the most glamorous or lucrative profession, it remains one of the most vital roles in society. Public Service Day is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the dedication, hard work, and contributions of public servants across the nation.