PEACE Graduation Ceremony a Success: Over 200 Students Receive Certificates

The San Pedro Police Department, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology (MoEST), hosted the Positive Engagement and Civic Education (PEACE) graduation ceremony on Monday, June 24th, at the Lions Den. Two hundred thirty-one students from Holy Cross Anglican School and Isla Bonita Elementary School received certificates for completing the PEACE program.

The PEACE program was introduced as a locally contextualized replacement for the G.R.E.A.T. (Gang Resistance Education and Training) Program. Developed specifically for the Belizean environment, the PEACE curriculum includes scenarios and examples relevant to local youth. Topics covered in the program include positive and negative peer pressure, emotional regulation, empathy, bullying, and the consequences of gang involvement, among others. The aim is to empower young minds to become productive citizens and avoid crime and violence.

The ceremony began at 10AM, with Police Constable Jarell Martinez serving as Master of Ceremonies. PC Kenrick Gentle led the opening prayer, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. Deputy Officer Commanding the San Pedro Police Formation, Administration, Jorge Lemus, welcomed attendees, stating, “We are here not only to celebrate academic achievement but to honor a journey of growth, transformation, and commitment to creating a more engaged, informed, and compassionate society.”

In an interview on the morning of the ceremony, Zenubio Coc, the Assistant Superintendent of Police and Officer Commanding Community-Oriented Policing for the Eastern Division, provided insight into a special program. “We are here to celebrate this important day. This program is relatively new, having started in 2022.” Coc explained that it was developed from the ground up with the assistance of educator Dr. Pricilla Brown from Belmopan. “We carefully tailored each lesson to meet the needs and levels of the children.”

The program consists of two components: the middle division, which includes Standards 2, 3, and 4, and the upper division, which provides for Standards 5 and 6. The middle division features eight weeks of 45-minute lessons conducted in the classroom by uniformed police officers. These sessions alternate with one week in and one week out. The upper division involves a 12-week program, consisting of four consecutive weeks of lessons, followed by one week of in-class work and one week of out-of-class work. “This program teaches children essential life skills, including conflict resolution, decision-making, and communication skills. Today, we are celebrating the achievements of those children who have completed the course,” said Coc.

Certificates were then awarded to students from both participating schools. Assistant Superintendent Coc delivered the closing remarks, expressing his gratitude to school administrators and teachers for welcoming the officers into their classrooms.

The PEACE instructors were CPL Marleni Coye for Isla Bonita Elementary and PC Kenrick Gentle for Holy Cross Anglican.

