San Pedro Belize Express Clarifies Viral Video Showing Standing Passengers

On June 23rd, San Pedro Belize Express (SPBE) Water Taxi addressed a video circulating on social media showing passengers standing aboard one of their vessels. The company clarified that the vessel in question was a double-deck boat, and due to unexpected rainfall, passengers from the upper deck moved to the lower deck to seek shelter. SPBE said this led to a temporary crowding situation on the lower level.

The vessel had departed from San Pedro Town at 7AM en route to Belize City with 104 passengers. Shortly after departure, it encountered heavy rain, prompting the movement of passengers. SPBE emphasized that all its vessels clearly display their passenger capacity limits and are routinely inspected and approved for dispatch each day by a Belize Port Authority (BPA) representative. The company further stated that it does not permit standing passengers during scheduled trips between Belize City and the Cayes. “The safety and comfort of our passengers remain our top priority, and we remain fully compliant with all maritime safety regulations,” they said.

The BPA also responded to the video, which showed several passengers standing on the vessel’s lower deck. While the Authority did not specifically name SPBE, it reiterated that passenger safety is its highest priority. The BPA emphasized that vessel owners are fundamentally responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on board. “Compliance with safety protocols is a shared obligation, and we urge all operators and owners to uphold these standards consistently,” the Authority said in a press release.

Although the BPA acknowledged the public’s role in reporting such incidents, it did not directly address SPBE’s explanation regarding the weather-related circumstances that led to the crowding. Efforts to obtain further clarification from the BPA did not yield additional information.

The BPA continues to encourage the public to report any concerns related to vessel safety by calling 222-5666, the emergency line at 966, or through their official social media platforms.