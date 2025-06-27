Eco-Museum Hosts Pok ta Pok Festival

On Sunday, June 22nd, Eco-Museum Belize on northern Ambergris Caye came alive with color, culture, and community spirit as it hosted a lively festival and fundraiser in support of the K’iinich Ahau Belize Pok ta Pok team from Yo Creek, Orange Walk. The goal? To help them travel to the 6th Annual Pok Ta Pok Mundo Maya World Cup in Copán, Honduras.

Local artisans showcased a diverse range of crafts, making the celebration a feast for the senses. Guests savored traditional Mestizo dishes such as fire-hearth relleno and pork pibil tacos, perfectly paired with pickled onions, zesty pico de gallo, and fiery habanero salsa. Sweet endings came courtesy of coconut crusts and cakes.

Thirsts were quenched with an array of drinks, from refreshing coquitos and fruity sangria to cold beers and tropical cocktails. Throughout the day, guided tours provided visitors with deeper insight into the eco-museum’s cultural mission, while live music from Island Flames kept the energy upbeat.

The main event was the thrilling Pok ta Pok demonstration by the legendary K’iinich Ahau team, showcasing their skill, strength, and deep connection to this ancient Maya sport.

After the first match, spectators were invited onto the court to participate in a friendly competition and try out some of the traditional moves themselves. Laughter and cheers filled the air as everyone joined in on the action.

Later that evening, the excitement reignited with a second performance; this time, the ball was set ablaze for a fiery nighttime showdown. The glowing game was paired with mesmerizing fire dancing, lighting up the night in a vibrant display of ancient tradition.

To cap off the evening, an original painting by artist Daniel Tzul, created especially for the event, was raffled. The breathtaking artwork, depicting Maya players in full motion, was won by Rebecca Coutant of San Pedro Scoop, who now owns this stunning tribute to Maya heritage. A second painting, an emotional and powerful piece donated by artist Papo featuring two striking Maya faces, was awarded to Krista Paz of Amigos del Mar, a passionate supporter of Belizean art and culture.

Together, the two paintings raised $1,600 to support the Pok ta Pok team’s journey to Copán. The Eco-Museum raised between $3,000 and $4,000, with the Ambergris North Alliance raising a similar amount, making the fundraiser a huge success.

It was a joyful day of heritage, community, and heart, all in support of Belize’s modern-day ballgame warriors.