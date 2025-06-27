KT Enterprises Expands to San Pedro with New Secret Beach Branch

On June 25th and 26th, KT Enterprises, a leading supplier of construction materials, celebrated the grand opening of its new branch in the Secret Beach area of San Pedro with a series of events. The company, initially founded in Spanish Lookout in 2010, specializes in high-quality treated pine lumber, plywood, screws, and other essential building materials, serving the local construction industry.

At the opening, Melvin Navarro, one of the business partners, emphasized KT Enterprises’ commitment to quality and sustainability. The company operates its own wood-treating facility and uses two types of preservatives, MCA and CCA, to ensure durability and long-lasting protection for construction projects. Their product line includes both imported pine from the United States and locally sourced Caribbean pine, offering a diverse range of options suited for various building needs.

The San Pedro branch, managed by Brandon Fehr, operates Monday through Friday from 7:30AM to 5PM and on Saturdays until 4PM. To commemorate the opening, KT Enterprises launched a special promotion offering a 10% discount on all purchases for two weeks, along with a delivery service available to the island.

Community engagement is a cornerstone of KT Enterprises’ mission. The company has a history of giving back to communities near its headquarters by donating park sets and picnic tables, and intends to extend similar contributions to San Pedro. To connect with local customers, the company hosted a raffle on June 26th, where attendees had the chance to win prizes, including $500 and $200 coupons, as well as picnic tables, stools, and chairs.

Navarro shared the history and reasoning behind opening the San Pedro branch. “We have been studying the growth of San Pedro. We noticed that the Secret Beach area has been experiencing significant growth, so we decided to purchase a lot in that area last April. We started construction around October last year. And now we are officially open. We noticed a lot of construction going on, and we wanted to facilitate all the contractors with their building materials. That’s why we are here.”

KT Enterprises invites the San Pedro community to visit the new location and take advantage of the ongoing promotions and upcoming initiatives designed to support local construction and development. Residents and builders in San Pedro now have convenient access to trusted construction materials from a company with over a decade of experience in Belize’s lumber industry.

KT Enterprises can be reached at 675-1114 or via email at [email protected] for any queries or assistance.

