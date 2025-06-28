Lobster Season Opens on July 1st

All fishers and the general public are advised that the highly anticipated season for the Caribbean Spiny Lobster (Panulirus argus) will officially open on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The Belize Fisheries Department (BFD) noted that this is in accordance with the Fisheries Act and its Subsidiary Regulations. The season will remain open until February 28, 2026.

The BFD reminds the public and the fishing community of the key regulations that must be followed throughout the season. Fisherfolk are reminded that the legal minimum carapace length of the lobster is three inches, and the minimum tail weight must be four ounces. The BFD emphasized that possessing any soft-shell lobster or any female lobster bearing eggs is illegal. It is also unlawful to remove eggs or spawn from any female lobster. Additionally, no individual or establishment can possess filleted or diced lobster tails.

While many in the tourism sector eagerly await the season to support summer festivals and lobster-themed events, concerns remain regarding managing this valuable marine resource. Although the BFD has previously reported that Belize’s lobster stock remains healthy, fisheries experts have challenged this claim. Data from the Belize Fisheries Project (BFP) indicate that 17 of Belize’s 20 commercial marine species, including the Caribbean Spiny Lobster, are currently overexploited. However, the BFD has disputed these findings, insisting that the country’s lobster stock is still robust enough to meet local and international demand.

Some fishers have supported the BFP’s report, saying that lobster is becoming increasingly scarce each year. Several have told The San Pedro Sun that they must travel farther out to sea to establish new fishing camps, as lobsters appear to be migrating or declining significantly, primarily due to illegal fishing. Some fisherfolk attribute the issue to insufficient enforcement by the BFD, calling on the department to either increase its staff or implement stronger strategies to combat illegal fishing, which they say is damaging the industry alongside overfishing.

The Fisheries Department has stated that it does its best to patrol Belize’s waters during fishing seasons and encourages public cooperation. Anyone with information regarding illegal fishing activity is urged to report it by calling 224-4552 or emailing [email protected].

San Pedro Lobster Fest 2025

In celebration of the lobster season’s opening, San Pedro Town will host the vibrant 2025 San Pedro Lobster Festival, running from July 1st to July 12th. The festivities kick off on Tuesday, July 1st with a full day and night of events at Estel’s Dine by the Sea. Each day features daytime and nighttime celebrations at various popular venues across the island, including Someplace South CaféBar, Blue Water Grill, Elvis Kitchen, Nauti Crab Bar & Grill, and the Truck Stop. The festival culminates on Saturday, July 12th with the much-anticipated Block Party, a lively street event filled with food, music, and entertainment. With support from the Belize Tourism Board and local businesses, the Lobster Festival continues to be a major draw for both residents and tourists, showcasing San Pedro’s culinary creativity and community spirit.