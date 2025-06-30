San Pedro Comes Alive for Día de San Pedro 2025 Celebrations

On the evening of June 28th, San Pedro’s Central Park transformed into a vibrant hub of culture and community as the town celebrated Día de San Pedro 2025, honoring St. Peter, the patron saint of the island’s fishermen. The festivities kicked off, drawing locals and visitors alike to a lively street fair brimming with traditional food vendors, colorful performances, and heartfelt ceremonies.

Dia de San Pedro is more than just a festival; it is a ten-day cultural homage that reflects San Pedro’s deep-rooted connection to its fishing heritage and the legacy of its founding fathers. The event remains a cornerstone of San Pedro’s annual calendar, attracting locals and tourists eager to experience the unique heritage and lively atmosphere that define this beloved island town.

The show began at 8PM with a warm welcome from Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo, who introduced a lineup of captivating performances that showcased San Pedro’s rich cultural heritage. The San Pedro Roman Catholic School Elite Dance Group juniors opened the evening with an energetic routine that captivated the audience. Following them, the Isla Bonita Elementary drama troupe presented a compelling play centered on Belizean folklore, highlighting the stories that shape the nation’s identity.

The San Pedro Dance Academy added to the festivities with a vibrant solo dance, while KTV winner—San Pedro’s own—Chelsy Castro wowed the crowd with a rendition of “La Isla Bonita.” The highlight of the evening was the crowning of the new Queen of the Bay San Pedro, Herla Ortiz, who expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much for believing in me, and I look forward to this journey.”

Following the crowning, young Emma Lopez, recently crowned the first Little Miss San Pedro, delighted the crowd with a stunning costume presentation and performance. The San Pedro Dance Academy then took the stage with a colorful dance choreography, followed by a fantastic performance from the San Pedro Roman Catholic School Elite Dance Group seniors.

Chelsy Castro returned to the stage for a second performance, after which she shared her appreciation with the audience: “I appreciate all the support on KTV. You guys have brought me to where I am today. I am really grateful for that.” The evening’s program concluded with several more dynamic dances and musical performances. As the formal program wrapped up, Corozal’s One Love Band energized the crowd with live music, encouraging everyone to dance and celebrate well into the night.

The following morning, Sunday, June 29th, the day began before sunrise with the traditional Misa de Pescadores at 4:30 a.m. Held at the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church, the special mass honored the island’s fishermen, women, and fishing guides, followed by a community breakfast. At 6AM, a symbolic boat procession departed from both the Central Park and San Pablo piers, making its way to the lagoon side, where a blessing of the fleet was held at Don Severo’s dock. The early morning events continued with a FisherKids Mass at 7AM at Central Park, officially launching the annual Kids Fishing Tournament. The heartfelt ceremony not only highlighted the role of faith in the community but also celebrated San Pedro’s rich fishing traditions. At 8AM, young participants received an enthusiastic send-off as they set out to sea in hopes of reeling in a big catch.

