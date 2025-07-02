Lobster Season Is Back; Fishers Register a Bountiful Supply on the First Day

On July 1st, the 2025–2026 lobster season officially opened in Belize. Fishermen across the country headed out early for their first catch of the season. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, fisher-folk returned to their dock with hundreds of Caribbean spiny lobsters. The fishers reported a very fruitful first day, catching large lobsters, which were cleaned and prepared for delivery to the various restaurants offering the popular crustacean on their menus.

The season runs until the end of February 2026. According to some fishermen, the prices for lobster during this season will be BZ$35 per pound. One of these fishermen, Francisco Morales, shared that the first day was very successful because they took care of their fishing grounds. “There are plenty of pirates out there raiding fishing sites,” he said. “But this time we monitored our areas where we keep our lobster traps, deterring any potential raiding,” Morales said that he and some of his colleagues spent days out at sea before the opening of the season, watching for pirates and protecting their fishing grounds. He added that the Belize Coast Guard and members of the Belize Fisheries Department also helped decrease illegal fishing in their sites.

The island fishing-folk expect a promising season this year. On the first day of the season, they noted the lobsters appeared larger, and the supply was abundant. However, the numbers fluctuate throughout the season, with an increase typically seen in November, leading up to the Christmas period. “This is where the knowledge of the responsible fisherman is crucial, because if not, undersized lobster can be fished as the size of the crustacean slightly decreases,” Morales said.

As per regulations from the Belize Fisheries Department, lobsters caught must have a minimum carapace length of three inches and a minimum tail weight of four ounces. In addition, no one should have diced or filleted lobster tails in their possession, and under no circumstances should fishermen harvest lobsters with eggs or soft shells.

The opening of the season also marks the return of the annual lobster festivals celebrated in San Pedro, Caye Caulker, and Placencia in southern Belize. In San Pedro, the lobster festivities have already begun with the anticipated Lobster Crawl. Participating restaurants host mini lobster-themed events throughout the island, culminating on Saturday, July 12th, with a massive block party in town. The Caye Caulker Lobster Fest will be held from July 18th through the 20th, while Placencia’s celebration will take place from July 4th through the 6th.

The Belize Fisheries Department urges the public to report any illegal fishing activities by calling 224-4552 or emailing [email protected].